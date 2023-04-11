Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Support 'Wicked' Costar Jeff Goldblum at His Concert in London

Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba opposite Grande's Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway hit, while Goldblum will play the Wizard

Published on April 11, 2023
Wicked Cast Hangout, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo backstage at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty, Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jeff Goldblum sure is popular among his Wicked costars!

On Saturday, the 70-year-old actor and musician was joined backstage by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Royal Festival Hall in London, where he was performing a show with his band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Erivo is set to take on the role of Elphaba opposite Grande's Glinda in Jon M. Chu's upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, while Goldblum will star as the Wizard.

Erivo and Grande were announced as the leads in November 2021. The following September, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was announced as taking on the role of Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical, while Goldblum confirmed his casting last month.

"I was just on the set of Wicked. I'm not supposed to talk about that. But it's been out and about," Goldblum said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he revealed his sons — Charlie, 7, and River, 6 — had joined him on the set of the movie in London.

The actor teased of Wicked and his costars, "You should see our witches — Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — very good."

While Goldblum didn't divulge any more details about the movie during his appearance, he did discuss how he had a childhood fear of witches because of a nightmare, with the fear resurfacing during filming.

"I was shooting one day and I found myself tearing up in fear — a childhood fear came back to me," he told Jimmy Kimmel. Goldblum revealed he told his costar Erivo about the nightmare, which involved a "very scary witch" who tied him to a tree and was "going to chop my head off."

The adaptations of the Tony-winning Broadway show — which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire — will differ slightly from the stage version, but Chu, 43, has promised to stay true to the heart of the story.

"With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told," Chu said in April 2022 in a post announcing the two films, noting that "a bigger canvas" would allow the creative team the space to include as many musical numbers and characters as possible.

He added that trying to "wrestle" the story into one film would do "real damage" to it.

Wicked: Part One is due in theaters Nov. 27, 2024.

