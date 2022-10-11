Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Wicked' Movie Musical with Cynthia Erivo

Jon M. Chu is directing the two-part Wicked movie musical adaptation

By
Published on October 11, 2022 01:44 PM
Ariana Grande Wicked Instagram Post
Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande is giving fans a sneak peek at the wonderful world of Wicked.

In an Instagram post, the singer, 29, who is slated to play Glinda in the upcoming Universal film adaptation, shared a series of photos from rehearsals featuring the star-studded cast.

Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba, choreographer Will Loftis, music director Stephen Oremus and dancers Christopher Scott, Leah Hill and Comfort Fedoke were all tagged in the series of photos and videos shared by Grande.

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey was recently announced as taking on the role of Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical. "He's perfect, they're perfect," wrote director Jon M. Chu in the announcement. "They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked"

The adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical — which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire — will differ slightly from the stage version, but Chu promised to stay true to the heart of the story. To do so, he recently announced that the adaptation would be split into two separate movies.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ariana-grande" data-inlink="true">Ariana Grande</a> Wicked Instagram Post
Ariana Grande/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told," he said, noting that "a bigger canvas" would allow the creative team the space to include as many musical numbers and characters as possible. He also teased the release of the first film for December 2024, with the second to come the following year.

While the Wicked adaptation is bringing in some new faces to star in its many beloved roles, a handful of the original Broadway team will be on hand for the film. Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, who co-wrote the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, are adapting the screenplay, while Marc Platt will return as a producer.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ariana-grande" data-inlink="true">Ariana Grande</a> Wicked Instagram Post
Ariana Grande/Instagram

When news broke that Grande and Erivo had been cast in the lead roles, support came rolling in from their Broadway predecessors. Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda onstage, wrote to Grande, whom she's known since the singer was 10: "I'm not sure I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you … you were destined for this role." She added that with Erivo by her side, Grande would be the "best Glinda."

Idina Menzel, the original Broadway Elphaba, also weighed in, showing love for both stars, writing, "Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love."

Related Articles
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Everything to Know About the 'Wicked' Movie Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening of "A Mouthful Of Air" hosted by The Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel on October 24, 2021 in New York City
Amanda Seyfried 'Bent Over Backwards' to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role That Went to Ariana Grande
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alastair Muir/Shutterstock (610160c) Wicked - Idina Menzel ( Elphaba ) 'Wicked' musical at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, London, Britain - 22 Sep 2006
Idina Menzel Is Open to Appearing in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation: 'Put a Little Vaseline on the Lens'
Idina Menzel of "Wicked"
Idina Menzel Admits It's 'Hard' to Not Be Playing Elphaba in Upcoming 'Wicked' Movie: 'I Miss Her'
Ariana Grande Raves Over 'Remarkable' Wicked Broadway Performance After Landing Movie Role
Ariana Grande Raves Over 'Remarkable' 'Wicked' Broadway Performance After Landing Movie Role
Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande
Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' Casting with Throwback Photo
Idina Menzel; Ariana Grande; Cynthia Erivo
Idina Menzel Congratulates Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Casting News: 'So Much Love'
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share a Hug in Wicked Behind-the-Scenes Clip: 'Beautiful'
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Hug in Behind-the-Scenes Clip From 'Wicked' Movie: 'I Love You'
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to Star in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked' Will Be 2 Movies, Director Reveals: 'More Depth, Surprise'
Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande
Kristin Chenoweth Told Ariana Grande to 'Find Her Own Glinda' for 'Wicked' Movie: 'We Talk About It'
James Corden
'Wicked' Petition Asking Universal to Not Cast James Corden in Movie Garners Over 35,000 Signatures
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Reveals She Received a Callback for the Musical 'Wicked' : 'I Am in Tears'
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She and Ariana Grande Are Bonding for 'Wicked' Movie: 'It's a Sisterhood'
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Susan Egan
Broadway Star Susan Egan Diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, Pulls Out of Disney Princess Concert Tour
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Victor Garber and Frankie Grande pose backstage at the new musical "Titanique" at The Asylum NYC on October 4, 2022 in New York City. Victor Garber starred in the film "Titanic" as Thomas Andrews, the builder of the Titanic and in "Titanique" Frankie Grande plays the role of "Victor Garber" (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
'Titanic' Star Victor Garber Visits Movie's Off-Broadway Musical Parody 'Titanique' : 'Hilarious'