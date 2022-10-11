Ariana Grande is giving fans a sneak peek at the wonderful world of Wicked.

In an Instagram post, the singer, 29, who is slated to play Glinda in the upcoming Universal film adaptation, shared a series of photos from rehearsals featuring the star-studded cast.

Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba, choreographer Will Loftis, music director Stephen Oremus and dancers Christopher Scott, Leah Hill and Comfort Fedoke were all tagged in the series of photos and videos shared by Grande.

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey was recently announced as taking on the role of Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical. "He's perfect, they're perfect," wrote director Jon M. Chu in the announcement. "They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked"

The adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical — which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire — will differ slightly from the stage version, but Chu promised to stay true to the heart of the story. To do so, he recently announced that the adaptation would be split into two separate movies.

"With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told," he said, noting that "a bigger canvas" would allow the creative team the space to include as many musical numbers and characters as possible. He also teased the release of the first film for December 2024, with the second to come the following year.

While the Wicked adaptation is bringing in some new faces to star in its many beloved roles, a handful of the original Broadway team will be on hand for the film. Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, who co-wrote the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, are adapting the screenplay, while Marc Platt will return as a producer.

When news broke that Grande and Erivo had been cast in the lead roles, support came rolling in from their Broadway predecessors. Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda onstage, wrote to Grande, whom she's known since the singer was 10: "I'm not sure I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you … you were destined for this role." She added that with Erivo by her side, Grande would be the "best Glinda."

Idina Menzel, the original Broadway Elphaba, also weighed in, showing love for both stars, writing, "Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love."