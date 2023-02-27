Ariana DeBose Teases She Might Open London Concert with Her Viral BAFTA Rap: 'Who Knows?'

Ariana DeBose might take her viral BAFTA Awards performance on the road!

During DeBose's appearance on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show Monday morning, the West Side Story star suggested that she may open an upcoming concert at the London Palladium with the now-viral rap, originally performed to open the BAFTA Awards on Feb. 19.

"I create a show that also allows you to get to know me, so I might be spilling a little tea," DeBose said during Monday's radio show, noting that she's preparing the show with the help of Broadway music director Benjamin Rauhala, with whom she wrote her BAFTA Awards rap. "Maybe I'll be talking about some experiences I had during awards season."

"Who knows, I might even open the show with the BAFTA rap just because you know you want to hear it again," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, DeBose joked that while her upcoming performance in London is on April 1, the show itself is "not a joke."

"I know there are many reasons you might think it's a joke, it's not," she said.

At the top of DeBose's appearance Monday, the actress explained that she "had a blast" at the awards ceremony and enjoyed performing the now-viral number, noting she hung out with Elvis director Baz Luhrmann and Emma Thompson after the performance.

"Honestly it's not like I was like, 'Hey BAFTA let me in,'" DeBose told radio host Zoe Ball. "They actually called me, believe it or not. But that was the assignment, like 'come celebrate women.' And I was like, absolutely. And we did that and it was fun. Not going to lie, I had a blast. It was so awesome."

DeBose's viral performance still has the entertainment world abuzz more than one week later. On Sunday, Jamie Lee Curtis — one of the women DeBose shouts out in the rap — told Deadline that DeBose's social media critics "should shut the f--- up" about the performance.

"I'm unclear as to what the f--- people are on about," Curtis said. "For me, it was joyous, celebratory, sisterly, hot, spicy... and she's just so incredibly talented."

"None of us knew what she was doing. So, when they would cut to us, I was into it. By the time it got to me, I was into the music and I was having a great time," added Oscar nominee Curtis. "She is a fantastic talent. These people should shut the f— up, back the f— off and let this woman just shine her light because she is fantastic."

DeBose's upcoming performance at the London Palladium is scheduled for April 1.