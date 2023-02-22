Ariana DeBose Shares Photos from BAFTA Awards After Her Viral Opening Performance: 'Moments I Loved'

"Some moments I loved with ppl I love," the Oscar winner captioned her Tuesday Instagram post

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 12:24 PM
Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Dinner at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA/Getty

Ariana DeBose is still basking in BAFTA Awards bliss!

The Oscar winner, 32, shared a series of snapshots from Sunday's ceremony in London to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, showing her posing on the red carpet, performing her viral opening number and more.

Several images also featured DeBose smiling alongside several nominees including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Eddie Redmayne.

"@bafta 💛 Some moments I loved with ppl I love," the actress captioned her post.

"You are amazing ❤️❤️❤️," Melanie Lynskey wrote in the comments, while Gabrielle Union left several red heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ariana DeBose/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Ariana DeBose/Instagram

During DeBose's the number, which came after host Richard E. Grant's opening monologue, a group of dancers performed alongside the West Side Story star as she sang "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves" and "We Are Family," as well as rapped about the night's female nominees.

The actress rapped in part, "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my 'Woman King,' Blanchett Cate you're a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us," as the camera panned to members of the crowd showing an array of different expressions.

DeBose faced criticism on social media following her performance — but a producer of the awards show said that her opening number was celebrated by members in the audience on Sunday.

"I think it's incredibly unfair, to be frank," said producer Nick Bullen while speaking to Variety about the musical performance. "The songs she was singing are very familiar songs, the room was clapping and people were sort of dancing to the music. That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it's been a great year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that."

Bullen explained that DeBose "worked with a great musical director and choreographer" and believes that there were mixed reactions because "a lot of people don't like change."

"There's a view that the BAFTAs have to be this slightly stiff, traditional British, middle-England messaging," Bullen continued, adding that "American awards shows have much more razzmatazz, much more showbiz and perhaps a broader range of people being involved."

He said, "We felt we're not about revolution, we're about evolution. Let's just evolve, let's just move forward with some gentle changes that start to lay out the stall of what this show should be and where we should be with it."

While DeBose hasn't spoken out about the criticism that followed Sunday's awards ceremony — and her Twitter account appears to be deactivated — she previously addressed social-media trolls after her Saturday Night Live hosting gig last year.

"You try hosting SNL, reading cue cards with slight dyslexia and then get back to me, brah," the Hamilton actress responded to a user who referred to DeBose accidentally saying the wrong year during her opening monologue.

"Maybe get someone who isn't on level with Joe Biden at reading since that's a qualification to acting … reading lines," the Instagram user continued, to which DeBose wrote, "Cool. You're a troll. Bye."

Related Articles
Girls Trip
Why Has 'Girls Trip 2' Taken So Long? Blame the COVID Pandemic, Says Regina Hall
ernie hudson
Ernie Hudson Says 'Ghostbusters' Is the 'Most Difficult Movie' He's Ever Done: 'Hard to Make Peace'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock (5876987g) Whoopi Goldberg Sister Act - 1992 Director: Emile Ardolino Touchstone USA Scene Still; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Bette Midler attends "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Bette Midler Reveals Why She Turned Down 'Sister Act' : 'My Fans Don't Want to See Me in a Wimple'
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' with His Recent 'The View' Appearance: I Felt 'Uncomfortable'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Dame Emma Thompson arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Emma Thompson Says Intense Campaigns for Two Oscar Wins Made Her 'Seriously Ill'
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Bella Thorne attends the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/GC Images)
Bella Thorne Says She Refused to Autograph 'Inappropriate' Photos of Herself: 'I Was Under 18'
BAFTA Ariana DeBose performance
BAFTA Producer Says Twitter Criticism of Ariana DeBose's Opening Number Is 'Incredibly Unfair'
Hilaria Baldwin Says She is 'Still Standing' with Alec Baldwin amid Rust Shooting Fallout
Hilaria Baldwin Says She Is 'Still Standing' with Alec Baldwin: 'What a Journey We Have Been Through'
Carey Mulligan from the film "She Said" attends Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Carey Mulligan Hears Her Name Accidentally Called at BAFTA Awards During Supporting Actress Mix-up
Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM; Chris Hemsworth attends the 2022 AACTA Awards
Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran 'Trade' Thor's Hammer for Stage Guitar: 'Love You Brother!'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (13705710e) Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 08 Jan 2023
Austin Butler Honors Lisa Marie Presley After BAFTA Awards Win: 'Grief Is a Long Process'
All About All Quiet on the Western Front
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cate Blanchett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, More Wear Blue Ribbons at 2023 BAFTAs in Solidarity with Refugees
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Playfully Pats Husband Prince William's Butt on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: (L to R) Emma Baehr (BAFTA Director of Awards & Content), Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Watch as Queen Elizabeth Is Honored by Helen Mirren at BAFTAs