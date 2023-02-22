Ariana DeBose Shares Photos from BAFTA Awards After Her Viral Opening Performance: 'Moments I Loved'

Ariana DeBose is still basking in BAFTA Awards bliss!

The Oscar winner, 32, shared a series of snapshots from Sunday's ceremony in London to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, showing her posing on the red carpet, performing her viral opening number and more.

Several images also featured DeBose smiling alongside several nominees including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Eddie Redmayne.

"@bafta 💛 Some moments I loved with ppl I love," the actress captioned her post.

"You are amazing ❤️❤️❤️," Melanie Lynskey wrote in the comments, while Gabrielle Union left several red heart emojis.

During DeBose's the number, which came after host Richard E. Grant's opening monologue, a group of dancers performed alongside the West Side Story star as she sang "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves" and "We Are Family," as well as rapped about the night's female nominees.

The actress rapped in part, "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my 'Woman King,' Blanchett Cate you're a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us," as the camera panned to members of the crowd showing an array of different expressions.

DeBose faced criticism on social media following her performance — but a producer of the awards show said that her opening number was celebrated by members in the audience on Sunday.

"I think it's incredibly unfair, to be frank," said producer Nick Bullen while speaking to Variety about the musical performance. "The songs she was singing are very familiar songs, the room was clapping and people were sort of dancing to the music. That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it's been a great year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that."

Bullen explained that DeBose "worked with a great musical director and choreographer" and believes that there were mixed reactions because "a lot of people don't like change."

"There's a view that the BAFTAs have to be this slightly stiff, traditional British, middle-England messaging," Bullen continued, adding that "American awards shows have much more razzmatazz, much more showbiz and perhaps a broader range of people being involved."

He said, "We felt we're not about revolution, we're about evolution. Let's just evolve, let's just move forward with some gentle changes that start to lay out the stall of what this show should be and where we should be with it."

While DeBose hasn't spoken out about the criticism that followed Sunday's awards ceremony — and her Twitter account appears to be deactivated — she previously addressed social-media trolls after her Saturday Night Live hosting gig last year.

"You try hosting SNL, reading cue cards with slight dyslexia and then get back to me, brah," the Hamilton actress responded to a user who referred to DeBose accidentally saying the wrong year during her opening monologue.

"Maybe get someone who isn't on level with Joe Biden at reading since that's a qualification to acting … reading lines," the Instagram user continued, to which DeBose wrote, "Cool. You're a troll. Bye."