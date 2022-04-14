Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is going to executive produce the new original screenplay Two and Only in collaboration with entertainment company Screen Gems

Ariana DeBose Set to Star in Queer, Latinx Twist on My Best Friend's Wedding

Ariana DeBose is gearing up for her next big role.

The 31-year-old Afro-Latino Oscar winner will executive produce and star in Two and Only, a new rom com Deadline describes as My Best Friend's Wedding with a bisexual Latinx POV.

According to the outlet, the upcoming project is written by Latina and LGBTQ+ writer Jen Rivas-DeLoose, and was developed as a star vehicle for DeBose — who made history last month as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar.

Entertainment studio Screen Gems is helming the film, Deadline added. It'll be produced by Sad Unicorn's Jeremy Stern and Randall Einhorn, with Screen Gems' Scott Strauss and Giselle Johnson overseeing.

My Best Friend's Wedding was released 25 years ago in 1997, and starred Julia Roberts as a woman who tires to romance her best friend (Dermot Mulroney), days before he walks down the aisle to wed his fiancé (Cameron Diaz). Rupert Everett also starred.

DeBose has spoken out about how she hopes to use her platform to inspire Afro-Latino and LGBTQ communities.

"I take this very seriously. I am a 'positive vibes only' person, especially in my social media presence," she told People en Español. "There are young people out there watching what I say or do. I don't want to give anyone a reason to put these communities down. That being said, I say what I mean and mean what I say. Afro-Latinos have been underrepresented in our industry.

"I am excited to continue to be a part of moving the needle forward so we can reach a day where there is balance in how we represent the beautiful spectrum of Latinos, and not just one 'traditionally Latino' prototype."

Moreno (who also has a role in the remake) praised DeBose's take on the character, telling Parade that the actress is "marvelous. She's a ferocious dancer, way better than I was."