Oscar Nominee Ariana DeBose Cast in Sony/Marvel's Kraven the Hunter: Reports

Ariana DeBose is taking on the Marvel mantle.

The 31-year-old actress — who recently took home a SAG Award for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story — is set to star in Sony/Marvel's Kraven the Hunter, multiple outlets report.

According to Deadline, the first to report DeBose's casting, she will play Calypso, "a voodoo priestess who utilizes magic potions, and besides being an adversary of Spider-Man, she is also the occasional partner and lover of Kraven."

The film, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 13, 2023, follows Kraven (born Sergei Kravinoff), an enemy of Spider-Man known for his tracking and hunting abilities.

Kraven the Hunter will feature Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role. J.C. Chandor (Margin Call) will direct, while Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing. The screenplay was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

On Sunday, DeBose won outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her West Side Story at the 2022 SAG Awards. It marks her first-ever SAG Awards nomination and win.

"Thank you. My heart is beating in my chest right now," she began her acceptance, through tears. "It's taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor. My roots come from the dance world and the Broadway stage, and the Anita we see on screen took every bit of me but she took 10 years to make and I'm extremely proud of her and of our film."

"And I really do believe that when you recognize one of us, you recognize all of us so thank you SAG-AFTRA for this recognition," DeBose added.

The star continued her speech by thanking several people, including director Steven Spielberg and the cast and crew of West Side Story, before calling out one specific audience member — Lady Gaga — telling her in part, "You have inspired me and continue to do so and I am just thrilled to be among you, so thank you."

DeBose's SAG Award win came after she also took home the Golden Globe for best supporting actress — motion picture. She is nominated for two BAFTA Awards, as well as the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

"My morning walk along the river was extra special today. I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning's news," she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE following February's Oscar nominations announcement. "To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven, [producer Kristie Macosko Krieger] and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true."