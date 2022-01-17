West Side Story star Ariana DeBose had the perfect response to an Instagram user’s comments about her opening Saturday Night Live monologue

Ariana DeBose Calls Out 'Troll' Who Criticized Her SNL Monologue: 'You Try Hosting'

Ariana DeBose has no time for negativity.

The 30-year-old actress, who recently won a Golden Globe Award for her role as Anita in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, addressed an Instagram "troll" who criticized her Saturday Night Live monologue by writing, "She know it's 2022 not 2020 right????"

The Instagram user was referring to DeBose accidentally saying the wrong year during her opening, in which she began, "I'm so honored to be here tonight. Wow, 2020 has already been an exciting year."

Ariana DeBose Credit: Ariana DeBose/instagram

"You try hosting SNL, reading cue cards with slight dyslexia and then get back to me brah," the Hamilton actress responded.

"Maybe get someone who isn't on level with Joe Biden at reading since that's a qualification to acting… reading lines," the Instagram user continued, to which DeBose wrote, "Cool. You're a troll. Bye."

Although DeBose had to deal with the unpleasant social media interaction, the majority of feedback the Tony Award nominee got regarding her SNL performance was overwhelmingly positive.

"I thought it was part of the joke! Because you know it's like 2020 all over again!" writer, producer, and activist Julissa Natzely Arce Raya interjected in the conversation between DeBose and the social media user. "Forget the haters! You were amazing!!!!"

"Destroyed it !!!!" longtime cast member Kenan Thompson commented on the SNL Instagram account's video of DeBose's monologue.

On DeBose's Instagram post commemorating her time as a host on the sketch comedy show, Chris Redd wrote, "You're incredible and so damn fun to play with! 🔥🔥."

In a lengthy Instagram caption, DeBose wrote that she has "so much respect" for the cast, crew, producers, and more who work tirelessly to bring the show to life each week, adding, "My only regret is that I didn't take selfie's with anyone. Too busy being present, but I will hold the memories for ever."

DeBose, who identifies as Afro-Latina and queer, opened up to People en Español last year about maintaining a positive outlook in every aspect of her life — including social media.