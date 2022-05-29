Talent Agent Ari Emanuel Marries Fashion Designer Sarah Staudinger in Saint-Tropez Wedding with A-List Guests

Wedding of Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger in St-Tropez,with guests Emily Ratajkowski, Elon Musk, Puff Daddy, Larry David and Rahm Emanuel Set ID: 604665. 28 May 2022 Pictured: Wedding of Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger in St-Tropez,with guests Emily Ratajkowski, Elon Musk, Puff Daddy, Larry David and Rahm Emanuel Set ID: 604665. Photo credit: EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger are husband and wife!

The couple said "I do" in a ceremony held in Saint-Tropez, France, over the weekend, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The couple's ceremony, one insider says, was held in a private villa atop the hills overlooking the French coastal town.

He is also the inspiration behind the character Ari Gold on Entourage.

Staudinger, 33, meanwhile, is a fashion designer who launched the brand Staud in 2015 alongside George Augusto.

Another source tells PEOPLE that Ari and Staudinger's wedding festivities kicked off with a private dinner at the restaurant Senequier earlier in the week.

There, Wahlberg, 50, Ratajkowski, 30, and David, 74, made appearances as well.

The weekend nuptials mark the second wedding for Ari. He and his first wife, Sarah Addington, were previously married for over two decades before they filed for divorce in 2018, The Wrap reported.