Talent Agent Ari Emanuel Marries Fashion Designer Sarah Staudinger in Saint-Tropez Wedding with A-List Guests
Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger are husband and wife!
The couple said "I do" in a ceremony held in Saint-Tropez, France, over the weekend, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.
The couple's ceremony, one insider says, was held in a private villa atop the hills overlooking the French coastal town.
RELATED: All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Celebrity guests in attendance included Emily Ratajkowski, Elon Musk, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry, and officiant Larry David, among others. Emanuel's brother, U.S. ambassador to Japan and former mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel, was also present.
Ari, 61, is CEO of the entertainment and media agency Endeavor. There, he represents some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jake Gyllenhaal, to name a few.
He is also the inspiration behind the character Ari Gold on Entourage.
Staudinger, 33, meanwhile, is a fashion designer who launched the brand Staud in 2015 alongside George Augusto.
Another source tells PEOPLE that Ari and Staudinger's wedding festivities kicked off with a private dinner at the restaurant Senequier earlier in the week.
There, Wahlberg, 50, Ratajkowski, 30, and David, 74, made appearances as well.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The weekend nuptials mark the second wedding for Ari. He and his first wife, Sarah Addington, were previously married for over two decades before they filed for divorce in 2018, The Wrap reported.
The outlet said that the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Together, Ari and Addington share three sons.
- Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Recalls His Most 'Surreal' Behind-the-Scenes Experience with Vecna
- NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon's Life on and Off the Track Profiled in Reality Series — Watch Trailer
- Kaley Cuoco Isn't Currently on Board for Another Flight Attendant Season: 'The Plane Has Landed'
- Drew Baldridge and Wife Katherine Expecting First Baby Together — See the Sweet Photos!