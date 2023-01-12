'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer Show Iconic Judy Blume Book Brought to Life

Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret is in theaters April 28


Tommy McArdle





Published on January 12, 2023

One of Judy Blume's most celebrated novels is finally getting the movie treatment.

On Thursday, Lionsgate released the first trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, an adaptation of author Blume's celebrated 1970 novel of the same name, starring Abby Ryder Fortson as the titular 11-year-old, with Rachel McAdams as Margaret's mom Barbara and Kathy Bates as Margaret's grandmother Sylvia.

The film is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who made 2016's The Edge of Seventeen. It also stars Elle Graham and Benny Safdie.

The trailer shows Margaret as she prays for help with encounters with puberty and new classmates as she tries to fit in in a new town, all while her mother Barbara work to keep afloat as well.

At a new school, Margaret and her peers learn about puberty, purchase bras and feminine hygiene products for the first time, experience their first kisses, and daydream about life at 19, teases the trailer, which is set to George Harrison's iconic 1970 song "What is Life."

Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

While Margaret deals with a new school, Barbara is still "finding her own footing in a new place," and grandmother Sylvia tries to find "happiness in the next phase of her life" as her loved ones move away, according to an official synopsis.

Though Margaret and Barbara have moved away, "questions of identity, one's place in the world, and what brings meaning to life" draw each of the three characters "closer together than ever before."

Kathy Bates as Sylvia Simon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

McAdams, 44, recently told PEOPLE she was thrilled to have the author on set during the making of the film.

"Watching her watch her book come to life and to be a part of that was just so surreal," she said. "She's the loveliest lady and I felt very honored to be part of this for that reason. That she waited so, so long to do this until she felt really good about giving it over. I just wanted to do right by her and give her the best Barb I could."

Bates, 74, added, "The book is obviously about a young girl who is becoming a young woman and she's embracing her womanhood. And I think women throughout history have been taught to feel negatively about their bodies and about the processes that their bodies go through. I think this film will help young women feel better about their bodies."

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is in theaters April 28.

