Are Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Back On? Actress Seen with Engagement Ring After Breakup

Is Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp‘s engagement back on?

Days after PEOPLE confirmed her split from the rocker on November 4, the actress has been seen wearing her engagement ring again on multiple outings.

On Tuesday, Ryan was spotted running errands, dressed low-key in jeans and a jacket to star warm in the cool weather — and wearing what appeared to be her engagement ring from Mellencamp on her left finger.

And on Sunday, a source tells PEOPLE that Ryan was also seen wearing the ring when she attended a special screening of the upcoming movie Bombshell in New York City.

RELATED: Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp ‘Love Each Other’ But Had a ‘Volatile Relationship’: Source

News that Ryan, 57, had split from Mellencamp, 68, came after she was seen without the engagement ring while attending the Governors Awards in late October. She was also spotted the next morning without the ring while running errands in Los Angeles.

The two first started dating in 2011 but split in 2014, primarily due to long distance. While Mellencamp then dated model Christie Brinkley for a year, he admitted in an interview with Howard Stern that he still hoped for a reconciliation after they split.

The two were then spotted together in June 2017 and later announced their engagement in November 2018.

Image zoom Meg Ryan on Nov. 5 TheImageDirect.com

Another source recently told PEOPLE that Mellencamp’s reported split from the When Harry Met Sally actress is par for the course for the couple.

“John and Meg have had a volatile relationship from the beginning,” the source close to Mellencamp said. “They love each other, but there are disagreements which can become issues.”

For example, the source said that Mellencamp likes to be alone some of the time. “He doesn’t mean to be gruff, but it can happen, and it’s hard to be around,” the source said.

RELATED: Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Split After Engagement: ‘He Didn’t Want to Get Married Again’

Another industry source said that while the two make a “great couple,” Mellencamp and Ryan both have “independent streaks that can clash” as they live “full lives separate from each other.”

Ryan recently opened up about her engagement for InStyle‘s 25th anniversary special, where she admitted the two weren’t planning on a wedding any time soon.

“Today I’m happy too. Yes, I’m going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace,” Ryan told the outlet.