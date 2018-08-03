Are Elle Fanning, 20, and Max Minghella, 32, Dating? Actors Get Cozy on Night Out in London

Does Elle Fanning have a new man in her life?

The actress, 20, sparked dating rumors as she was spotted looking cozy next to The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella while taking a stroll in London.

The duo shared a laugh as Minghella, 32, looked down at his phone in a navy sweatshirt and jacket, sweatpants and sneakers.

Fanning sported a black trench coat, a black dress and black sandals as well as a light blue Louis Vuitton purse as she placed one arm around Minghella’s back and another on his shoulder.

Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The two spent plenty of time together on the set of their upcoming film Teen Spirit.

Written and directed by Minghella, Fanning plays a shy teenager who dreams of being a pop star to escape her broken family.

The actress celebrated her 20th birthday in April with giant balloons and a cake which she shared on Instagram, captioning the photo, “✌🏼out teens.”

Fanning shared one photo of herself and Minghella in August 2017 during rehearsals for their film.

In the photo, Fanning sported an oversized white T-shirt and gray sweatpants while singing into a microphone while Minghella looked on.

“The pop sensation has begun #teenspirit rehearsal 🎤,” she wrote in the caption.

Fanning has been spending more and more time in London, where she is currently filming Maleficent 2 opposite Angelina Jolie.

She shared a fun selfie of herself and Jolie, 42, who stood in the background and gave a peace sign while wearing the unmistakable horns, dark sunglasses, red lipstick and a set of sharp teeth.

“It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!” Fanning captioned the shot.