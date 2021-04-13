“The company does not have a viable way forward,” Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres said in a statement

Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres to Close Permanently: ‘This Was Not the Outcome Anyone Wanted’

One of Hollywood's most beloved movie theater chains is shutting down for good.

Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres announced they are permanently closing in joint statements posted on their respective websites.

"After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations," the movie theaters began in the statement. "This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward."

The entertainment hubs continued, "To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers."

ArcLight Cinemas Image zoom Credit: Shutterstock

"To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you," the statement concluded.

Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres hit financial hardship due to theater closures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arclight location in Culver City was served an eviction notice for $181,900.40 unpaid rent for the month of March, according to IndieWire. It's unclear if other locations faced similar circumstances.

Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres own nearly 300 locations across Southern California, including theaters at The Grove and The Glendale Americana shopping centers, and the famous Cinerama Dome in Hollywood that hosted movie premieres and made cameos in projects such as Melrose Place and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Several Hollywood industry workers have already expressed their sadness over the closing of the beloved theater chain — and many took to social media to express their dismay over the news.

"This is so painful. The Arclight is my go-to," Love & Basketball filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood tweeted. "Clean, great sound, assigned stadium seating, great popcorn, usher movie introductions. A true movie-going experience."

The Farewell filmmaker Lulu Wang posted, "Devastating. Too many losses to process. It's just too much... At some point when I'm less upset, I'll tell you guys a funny story about my first time meeting Quentin Tarantino in the lobby of Hollywood Arclight."

Empire co-executive producer Eric Haywood shared some of his favorite memories at ArcLight Hollywood.

"Black Panther. Opening night at the ArcLight. Whew you had to be there," he wrote in one tweet.

In another tweet, Haywood said, "Oh man we also had the Empire premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood back in 2015. I forgot how much of my own history is connected to that place."

Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz wrote, "The Arclight Hollywood was my most favorite theatre in the world to see movies. My home court of cinema in LA."