Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Lands a Lead Role in Upcoming The Matrix 4: Report

Looks like the Matrix franchise might have a new lead.

Joining Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss in the upcoming The Matrix 4 is Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who also starred in Netflix’s The Get Down. Variety reports Abdul-Mateen landed a lead role recently.

A rep for Abdul-Mateen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Reeves will once again star as Neo in the recently-announced The Matrix 4 alongside Moss. The movie reunites the two stars with writer and director Lana Wachowski, who was also behind the first three movies along with sister Lily Wachowski.

Reeves previously told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “absolutely” excited about returning to the role that made him a household name. And although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said. “As it should be!”

Image zoom Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Tara Mays/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

The first Matrix movie hit theaters in 1999 and became an instant phenomenon. A sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, and a third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003.

The franchise follows Reeves’ Neo and a series of heroes as they battle against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality.

This isn’t the only role Reeves is revisiting. The actor has been hard at work filming the upcoming third Bill & Ted movie, titled Face the Music, 20 years after the sequel hit theaters in 1989. The original kicked off the franchise back in 1991.