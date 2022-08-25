'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Director on 9-Month Delay of Release: 'Need the Time to Do It Right'

Audiences will have to wait longer to see a few DC movies on the big screen.

On Wednesday, the directors of superhero sequels Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods reacted after their release dates were pushed back to premiere later in 2023.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will now be in theaters in December 2023 instead of Mar. 17, 2023, which is now when Shazam! Fury of the Gods is slated to premiere, according to Variety. The Shazam! sequel was originally set to release in theaters this year on Dec. 21. Dwayne Johnson's DC movie Black Adam is still in theaters Oct. 21.

Aquaman's director James Wan shared the new release date on Instagram Wednesday, giving fans at artwork for the project, a followup to the 2018 original.

"I'm a bit superstitious and I love that it's a December release like the first one!" Wan wrote. "Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we're creating, and I need the time to do it right."

Continuing, he wrote: "These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven't even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can't wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer ;)"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg shared the news on Wednesday by re-tweeting Deadline's report.

"While I'm an impatient bastard who wants people to see it as soon as possible (the film will be fully done in just a few weeks), the move makes sense since Avatar was taking all IMAX/PLF screens. Fury of the Gods is a big movie & should be seen big!" he wrote.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster hit, is in theaters this Dec. 16.

Sandberg responded to a fan below the thread, saying, "And hey, it's still three months earlier than our first release date."

In December, Aquaman lead Jason Momoa shared on the Aquaman Twitter account that the cast and crew of the sequel wrapped in Hawaii, after Wan originally moved production from the United Kingdom.

The 43-year-old actor teased on his Instagram Story in June that Ben Affleck, who played Batman in the DC movies, was presumably "back on set" to film the Aquaman sequel, but that he "can't tell you what I'm doing" as "it's top secret."

"REUNITED Bruce and Arthur. Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha J," Momoa captioned his Instagram post of him and Affleck hanging out on the Warner Bros. lot.

He told Variety this week of his camaraderie with Affleck, 50, "It's just hugs and kisses. I love that guy. We get along too well. It's very good to see him again."