Apple Won't Let Villainous Characters Use iPhones in Movies, Claims Knives Out Director

Solving mystery movies just got a little bit easier.

Knives Out director Rian Johnson revealed a new way to tell who the bad guy is — check to see what kind of phone they’re using.

In a scene breakdown from his movie for Vanity Fair, the Oscar-nominated writer/director, revealed Apple is mindful about how its products are portrayed in movies and TV shows.

“Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies but — and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie — bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera,” Johnson, 46, claimed. “Every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.”

Johnson points out how Jamie Lee Curtis’ character is using an iPhone in the scene he’s talking about, ruling her out as the villain in the story. Well, at least the main one.

Knives Out revolves around the mysterious death of prominent writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and his extended family, all of whom are suspected at one point or another of being behind his sudden death.

The revelation might even come to haunt Johnson in the near future, as a sequel for the movie has officially been greenlit by Lionsgate.

The movie, which is close to earning $300 million at the worldwide box office, was mentioned during a Lionsgate earnings call in which the studio CEO Jon Feltheimer said planning had begun for a Knives Out franchise, according to meeting notes obtained by PEOPLE.

“We will continue the stories of two other successful franchises as we plan production starts for both John Wick 4 and the next Knives Out film,” Feltheimer said.

The news comes as Johnson, 46, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter last month that he has begun work on a sequel focused on Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc.

The director said he is reportedly looking to make the film within the next year, according to THR.

Johnson received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The film was also nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.