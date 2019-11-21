Samuel L. Jackson's The Banker Pulled from AFI Fest Premiere Over 'Concerns Surrounding the Film'

Samuel L. Jackson‘s upcoming movie The Banker is in troubled water.

The film was pulled from its world premiere at AFI Fest this Thursday after Apple revealed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that it was looking into “concerns surrounding the film.”

“We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy,” the statement read. “Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.”

The statement added, “In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest.”

The film stars Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, Jessie Usher and Nia Long and was set to be Apple’s first major film release with the movie scheduled to debut in theaters Dec. 6, Deadline reported.

The movie is based on a true story with Mackie playing Bernard Garrett and Jackson playing Joe Morris, two businessmen who concoct a plan to build a financial empire with a white man (Nicholas Hoult) posing as the face of their business.

Deadline reported a family member of Garrett made allegations against the late entrepreneur that led Apple to pause its premiere.

The Banker was set to close out the AFI Fest. It has been replaced with Marriage Story, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern, according to The Hollywood Reporter.