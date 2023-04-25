'Anyone But You' : Everything to Know About the Rom-Com Starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are teaming up for an R-rated romantic comedy that already has fans buzzing.

Titled Anyone But You, the project was first announced in January 2023 before the cast headed to Australia for production. Since then, we have gotten several glimpses of filming as well as the cast's tight bond with each other. In April 2023, Sweeney posted several photos of her and Powell sightseeing in Sydney with other cast and crew members.

Though plot details have been kept under wraps, Powell and Sweeney recently gave some insight about the film during CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, telling fans that the story revolves around "two people that hate each other."

"Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell told the audience gathered at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, while Sweeney quipped that the Top Gun: Maverick actor's character is a real "a------."

"And what better place to put a nightmare and an a------ than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell teased of the film.

While Sweeney is known for her dramatic roles, including Euphoria and The Voyeurs, Powell is no stranger to the romantic comedy genre, having previously starred in the hit Netflix film Set It Up alongside Zoey Deutch.

From the cast to details about filming, here's everything to know about Anyone But You.

Who is in the cast of Anyone But You?

Powell and Sweeney have some big names joining them in the film, including Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson, per Deadline.

Who is directing Anyone But You?

The film will be directed by Will Gluck, who is no stranger to the romantic comedy genre, having previously directed Friends with Benefits starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis and Easy A starring Emma Stone and Penn Badgley.

Who is writing Anyone But You?

Per Deadline, the project is based on a script written by Ilana Wolpert, which Gluck is rewriting. Wolpert is best known for her work on Disney+'s hit series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

When did Anyone But You film?

Filming for the movie kicked off in February 2023 in Sydney, Australia and reportedly wrapped sometime that April. While in Australia, Powell and Sweeney were photographed filming several scenes together, including one on a boat and another in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House where the actors shared a passionate kiss.

Is there a trailer for Anyone But You?

The first look at the film was shown during CinemaCon 2023, however, the official trailer hasn't been released online yet.

When will Anyone But You be released?

The film doesn't currently have a release date, though Powell confirmed at CinemaCon 2023 that it will exclusively be released in theaters.