Anya Taylor-Joy considers herself stronger after her stint in the Mad Max universe.

The actress, 26, shared three photos on Instagram Thursday to mark completion of her work on the upcoming spinoff Furiosa, in which she plays the character portrayed by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. One of the snapshots showed director George Miller standing beside what appears to be an airplane, and another showed herself enjoying some sunny outdoors time.

"What. A . Rideeeee," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to those of the wasteland- the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented."

"It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood and guzzoline," Taylor-Joy added, signing off with, "Furianya 🔥."

The movie, slated for a 2024 release, is said to be the biggest movie ever filmed in Australia, and it also stars Chris Hemsworth. The Thor actor, 39, recently told Men's Journal about making the movie.

"We're in the thick of it with Furiosa and it's fantastic, so much fun. I came into this film pretty exhausted, just off the back of a few press tours and a few other films, but reinvigorated. George Miller is just incredible. So I'm all good, long day, but I'm happy," he said.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty; Jasin Boland/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Taylor-Joy, who appears in the thriller The Menu next month, said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2020 that she "fell in love with Furiosa the way that Charlize presented her" in the last movie.

"She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can't be done," she added of following up Theron's performance. "The level of commitment by those that have come before me, I endeavor to match that. That makes me really excited. [Charlize is] unbelievable. I have so much respect for the originators of this crazy world."

The star told Vogue Australia in September that the Furiosa role made her feel "stronger than I think I've ever been," adding, "I've never had guns before. They are guns of a woman my size, but they are still guns, so I'll take it."