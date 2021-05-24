Anya Taylor-Joy Mesmerizes in Teaser for Baby Driver Director's New Thriller Last Night in Soho

Anya Taylor-Joy is at the center of the psychological thriller Last Night in Soho.

The Emma actress, 25, stars as Sandy in the teaser for the movie which debuted on Sunday. The film, directed by Baby Driver filmmaker Edgar Wright, begins with a young girl going to sleep only for Taylor-Joy's Sandy to mysteriously appear seconds later.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie's description says the story follows a "young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…"

Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Thomasin McKenzie, James and Oliver Phelps, Lisa McGrillis and Shadow and Bone star Jessie Mei Li.

The movie is Wright's first film since 2017's Baby Driver, which starred Ansel Elgort as a young getaway driver.

Anya Taylor-Joy Last Night in Soho Anya Taylor-Joy | Credit: Focus Features

"There's something I have in common with the lead character in that I'm afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn't live in," Wright told Empire in 2019. "You think about '60s London—what would that be like? And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of 'be careful what you wish for.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Taylor-Joy also spoke about the film in a 2020 episode of the podcast Happy Sad Confused, saying, "When I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed."

"It's very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense," she added. "It's a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored."

The full trailer will debut on Tuesday.