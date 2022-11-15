Anya Taylor-Joy Says She and Charlize Theron Will Swap Furiosa 'War Stories' Over Dinner Soon

"We're having dinner and we're going to swap war stories for sure," Anya Taylor-Joy tells PEOPLE

Published on November 15, 2022 11:45 AM
anya taylor joy, charlize theron
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlize Theron have not spoken about Furiosa yet — but they will soon.

At the New York City premiere of Taylor-Joy's new movie The Menu on Monday, the 26-year-old actress told PEOPLE that she and the Oscar winner, 47, will sit down for dinner to talk all about filming the prequel movie, in which which she plays the character portrayed by Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.

"Charlize was sweet enough — I think both of us ended up in a situation where we were both so respectful of each other that we didn't want to reach out prior [to filming]," Taylor-Joy tells PEOPLE. "The second it was over, once this press tour is over, we're having dinner and we're going to swap war stories for sure."

On Oct. 27, Taylor-Joy shared three photos on Instagram to mark completion of her work on the upcoming spinoff.

At The Menu's N.Y.C. premiere, the star admitted she's still coming to terms with starring in the anticipated prequel.

anya taylor-joy, charlize theron
James Devaney/GC Images

"It is an entirely unique situation and I only finished it 13 days ago and was then thrown into this circus, so I think it's going to take me a second to understand what's going on," Taylor-Joy tells PEOPLE.

"But I feel really grateful to be here and I feel so grateful that I got to work with the unbelievable creatives that man Furiosa," she adds. "The Mad Max world is entirely unique and epic at a scale that I can't even [describe]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor-Joy wrote in her recent Instagram post that filming Furiosa has helped make her "tougher than I ever thought I could be."

One of the snapshots the actress shared showed director George Miller standing beside what appears to be an airplane, and another showed Taylor-Joy herself enjoying some sunny outdoors time.

"What. A . Rideeeee," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to those of the wasteland- the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented."

"It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood and guzzoline," Taylor-Joy added, signing off with, "Furianya 🔥."

While Furiosa is not expected to hit theaters until 2024, The Menu — which also stars Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult — is in theaters Nov. 18.

