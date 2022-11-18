Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Being 'Bullied for My Looks' and Her Mom's 'Really Helpful' Advice

"I was very lucky to have my parents," Anya Taylor-Joy told Drew Barrymore of their support when she was picked on for her appearance

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 04:32 PM
Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy is thankful for her parents' support.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, The Menu actress, 26, told host Drew Barrymore she was bullied for her appearance when she was younger. Taylor-Joy credited her parents for giving her advice that helped her see past any negative interactions with her peers.

"I was very, very lucky with my parents because when I was bullied for my looks, my mom always said, 'You look at the inside of somebody, you look at the inside of somebody,' " she said. "You don't look at class, you don't look at anything like that. You don't look at what they do for a job. It's just: 'Do you like that person's heart?' "

The Queen's Gambit star told Barrymore she wanted to "give a big shout-out to my mom for that [advice] because it was really helpful."

Anya Taylor-Joy
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the interview, Barrymore, who's no stranger to twisted movies with roles in films like Scream, complimented Taylor-Joy's new thriller The Menu as "so unlike any film I've seen in a very long time."

"With The Menu, you really— I had no idea where it was going," Taylor-Joy said of the new film, which follows her character Margot as she and several other guests arrive at a highly exclusive island restaurant and encounter Ralph Fiennes' mysterious chef, who crafts a delectable — and sinister — lineup of dishes for his guests.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

"If you've seen that final scene, who on Earth could possibly see that coming?" Taylor-Joy said. "I was so excited by the prospect of being on something that original but also collaborating with these incredible performers."

Taylor-Joy's The Menu costar Nicholas Hoult called the actress "incredible" at the film's New York City premiere Monday and told PEOPLE he has been a fan of hers since watching The Witch and her Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.

"To see the dedication she brings to her characters — she's always seeking the truth in how to make each moment the best for the story, so it was a real joy to watch her and be a scene partner with her," Hoult said.

The Menu — which also stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney — is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the film THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved
Watch Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes Have a Tense Kitchen Conversation in Clip from 'The Menu'
Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the film THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved
Ralph Fiennes Praises 'The Menu' Costar Anya Taylor-Joy: She 'Really Raises Your Game'
THE MENU
Anya Taylor-Joy Says Nicholas Hoult Ate 'the Weight of a Small Whale' in Bread While Filming 'The Menu'
Nicholas Hoult at the New York premiere of "The Menu" held at AMC Lincoln Square on November 14, 2022 in New York City.
Nicholas Hoult Says He's 'Excited About Being Really Pushed' in Upcoming 'Nosferatu' Movie
anya taylor joy, charlize theron
Anya Taylor-Joy Says She and Charlize Theron Will Swap Furiosa 'War Stories' Over Dinner Soon
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes Says 'Of Course' He Would Reprise 'Harry Potter' Voldemort Role If Asked
Nicholas Hoult
'The Menu' 's Nicholas Hoult Wouldn't Call Himself a Foodie: 'I'm a Trash Can, I Eat Anything'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere at Temple Emanu-El on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination.
John Leguizamo Calls 'Unfortunate' Casting of Chris Pratt in 'Super Mario Bros.' 'Backwards'
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy Wraps Production on 'Mad Max' Movie: 'Thank You for Making Me Tougher'
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know
Santa Camp - Group shot of the Santas
Black and Trans Santas Get Candid About Being Bullied at Christmastime: 'You Can't Back Down'
Joanna Gaines on TODAY November 8th, 2022
Joanna Gaines Says She Lied About Her Middle Name to Avoid Being Bullied at School
US actor Eric Roberts during the "Head full of Honey" premiere at Zoo Palast on March 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows
Luke Parker Bowles attends TimesTalks And BAFTA New York Present An Evening With Jude Law at The New School on June 6, 2016 in New York City.
Queen Camilla's New Jersey-Based Nephew Opens Up About Being Bullied for Parker Bowles Last Name
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Margot Robbie Says Lady Gaga Will Be 'Incredible' in Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Margot Robbie attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Margot Robbie Explains Why a Police Officer Was the One to Call 'Wrap' on the Set of 'Amsterdam'