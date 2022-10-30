Anya Taylor-Joy channeled her upcoming animated role for Halloween.

After joining the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Golden Globe winner, 26, dressed as her character Princess Peach as she stepped out Saturday night in West Hollywood with boyfriend Malcolm McRae, who dressed as the titular Italian plumber for a cute couple's costume.

She served her own interpretation of the video game character in a sheer pink dress with puffy shoulders and a tiered ruffled skirt, finishing the look with Peach's crown, her blue jeweled necklace and a pair of black leather combat boots.

McRae, 28, who went public with Taylor-Joy last April, complemented her in a classic Mario costume. They were also accompanied by his More* bandmate Kane Ritchotte, dressed as the video game character's brother, Luigi.

Taylor-Joy was announced to voice Peach last September, along with Chris Pratt as Mario. Additionally, Jack Black was cast as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Charlie Day as Luigi.

BACKGRID

The first teaser dropped earlier this month for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, leaving fans with mixed reactions over Pratt's voice in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy recently played another gearhead, wrapping her upcoming movie Furiosa last week. A spin-off of 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, she plays the post-apocalyptic renegade warrior, which was originated by Charlize Theron.

Taylor-Joy shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the George Miller-helmed movie, writing: "What. A . Rideeeee. Thank you to those of the wasteland — the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Grew up a Real Tomboy': Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Working in Film Brought Fashion Into Her Life

"The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented," Taylor-Joy continued. "It has been an honor and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood and guzzoline, Furianya"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres April 7, 2023 in theaters, streaming 45 days later on Peacock. Furiosa is scheduled to premiere May 24, 2024.