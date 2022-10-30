Entertainment Movies Anya Taylor-Joy Brings Princess Peach to Life for Halloween After Voicing Role for 'Mario' Movie After joining the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Anya Taylor-Joy dressed as her character Princess Peach for Halloween as boyfriend Malcolm McRae went as Mario By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 30, 2022 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: BACKGRID Anya Taylor-Joy channeled her upcoming animated role for Halloween. After joining the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Golden Globe winner, 26, dressed as her character Princess Peach as she stepped out Saturday night in West Hollywood with boyfriend Malcolm McRae, who dressed as the titular Italian plumber for a cute couple's costume. She served her own interpretation of the video game character in a sheer pink dress with puffy shoulders and a tiered ruffled skirt, finishing the look with Peach's crown, her blue jeweled necklace and a pair of black leather combat boots. Hear Chris Pratt Voice Mario in First Teaser Trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie McRae, 28, who went public with Taylor-Joy last April, complemented her in a classic Mario costume. They were also accompanied by his More* bandmate Kane Ritchotte, dressed as the video game character's brother, Luigi. Taylor-Joy was announced to voice Peach last September, along with Chris Pratt as Mario. Additionally, Jack Black was cast as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Charlie Day as Luigi. BACKGRID The first teaser dropped earlier this month for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, leaving fans with mixed reactions over Pratt's voice in the titular role. Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy recently played another gearhead, wrapping her upcoming movie Furiosa last week. A spin-off of 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, she plays the post-apocalyptic renegade warrior, which was originated by Charlize Theron. Taylor-Joy shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the George Miller-helmed movie, writing: "What. A . Rideeeee. Thank you to those of the wasteland — the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country." RELATED VIDEO: 'Grew up a Real Tomboy': Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Working in Film Brought Fashion Into Her Life "The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented," Taylor-Joy continued. "It has been an honor and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood and guzzoline, Furianya" The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres April 7, 2023 in theaters, streaming 45 days later on Peacock. Furiosa is scheduled to premiere May 24, 2024.