Anya Taylor-Joy Kisses Boyfriend Malcolm McRae at The Northman Premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are going strong.
The pair were photographed smooching on Tuesday at the premiere of her new film The Northman at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.
Taylor-Joy, 25, rocked an ethereal look in a sheer, embellished minidress under a long white coat, while her beau wore a long khaki coat over a black suit.
The Queen's Gambit actress let her long platinum hair hang straight down her back, and accessorized with multiple pieces of jewelry and sparkly heels.
Taylor-Joy and McRae recently stepped out together in celebration of the 2022 Academy Awards, at the CAA pre-Oscar party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California, on March 25.
Speaking about their relationship with British Vogue, Taylor-Joy shared in the magazine's April issue how they relate to each other's interests.
"I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do," she said.
"He loved it because he's the same. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well," she shared.
Focus Features debuted the first trailer for The Northman — a gritty action movie from writer/director Robert Eggers, who previously made 2015's The Witch (which starred Taylor-Joy) and 2019's The Lighthouse — back in December 2021.
The film chronicles a young Viking prince who watches his king father (Ethan Hawke) get murdered by his uncle (Claes Bang). The prince then grows up (played by Alexander Skarsgård) and sets out to avenge his dad, save his mother (Nicole Kidman) and kill his uncle.
Aside from Taylor-Joy, The Northman also stars Björk and Willem Dafoe.
The Northman hits theaters on April 22 in the U.S.