Antonio Sabato Jr. Says Supporting Trump Ended His Hollywood Career: ‘I Had to Sell Everything’

Image zoom Antonio Sabato Jr.; Donald Trump Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Mark Wilson/Getty

Antonio Sabato Jr. is speaking out about what he sees as the repercussions for supporting Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

The actor and former Calvin Klein model is best known for his television roles on Melrose Place, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital, as well as movies including The Big Hit and Princess of Mars. However, Sabato Jr. claims in a new interview with Variety that he has been unable to find work in Hollywood after the election.

“I had to sell everything,” the actor said. “I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids.”

He continued: “It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.”

Image zoom Antonio Sabato Jr. Slaven Vlasic/Getty

According to Variety, Sabato Jr. has since moved to Florida and now works in construction.

“I’m on the ground,” Sabato Jr. told the outlet. “I go on the job at two in the morning, and I’m making sure that the job is controlled and supervised by me. I’m in the car all day, driving, going through all the sites. Five days a week, nonstop.”

RELATED: Antonio Sabato Jr.’s Estranged Wife Cheryl Alleges He Has Drug Abuse Issues Amid Divorce Filing

Throughout the 2016 election, the actor had voiced his support for President Trump, even taking the stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2016. The next year, Sabato Jr. announced that he was running for Congress in California, but eventually lost to Democrat Julia Brownley.

“It is refreshing to have a candidate like Trump who is so honest about his feelings because he speaks for many of us when he says we are in a bad place,” Sabato Jr. told PEOPLE in 2016.

RELATED: Antonio Sabato, Jr. Reveals Why He’s Speaking at the RNC – and Why He Supports Donald Trump

“I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from day one,” the Italian-born entertainer — who moved to the U.S in 1985 — added to Variety. “I was the first one to say he was going to win. My integrity is intact. What I believe in is still intact. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger–that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am.”

Sabato Jr. added that he will be voting for the president in November: “Of course. The country is doing fantastic. I think he’ll be elected by 100 million votes.”