Antonio Sabato Jr. Says He's Launching a 'Conservative Movie Studio,' Teases Film with Scott Baio

The actor and former Calvin Klein model has been very vocal about his support for President Donald Trump in the past

Antonio Sabato Jr., who has claimed that his public support of President Donald Trump negatively impacted his ability to find work in Hollywood, has announced his intention to start a new phase of his career.

The actor, who is best known for his television roles on Melrose Place, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital, shared earlier this week that he is working to launch a “conservative movie studio,” which will pursue “projects that Hollywood would never do.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“To all conservative producers who want to make a change this is the time, get in touch with me, and be part of our team,” he wrote on Twitter, adding in subsequent message, “Blacklisting in Hollywood and around my industry is about to be over forever. We are not going to be bullied by you any longer!”

In his announcement on Twitter, Sabato Jr. teases his upcoming project Trail Blazers, which he's set to direct and star in opposite vocal Trump supporters Kristy Swanson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Scott Baio. The film is expected to go into pre-production next year, according to IMDb.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor and former Calvin Klein model, 48, claimed that since the 2016 election, he hasn't been able to work in Hollywood.

“I had to sell everything,” the actor said. “I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids.”

“It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know,” he continued, telling the outlet that he had since moved to Florida and taken a job in construction.

Image zoom Antonio Sabato Jr. and President Donald Trump Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Mark Wilson/Getty

“I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from day one,” the Italian-born entertainer added in the interview, which was published in March. “I was the first one to say he was going to win.”

Asked whether he planned on voting for Trump in November, Sabato Jr. answered “of course.”