Antonio Banderas Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 on 60th Birthday: 'I'm Relatively Fine'

Antonio Banderas said on his 60th birthday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is in good health

Antonio Banderas has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Pain and Glory actor announced his diagnosis on his 60th birthday on Monday, sharing a statement in Spanish on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Greetings to you all. I want to make public that today, the 10th of August, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after [testing] positive for COVID-19," Banderas said, according to a translation.

"I would like to add that I'm relatively fine," Banderas wrote, "just a little bit more tired than usual and hoping that I will recover as soon as possible by following the doctor's indications that I hope will allow me to get over the infection that I'm suffering and is affecting me so many people around the planet."

The Oscar nominee said he plans to "take advantage" of isolation by reading, writing, resting, and continuing to make "plans to begin to give meaning to my new 60 years."

"A big hug for all of you," he concluded his statement, according to a translation. Along with the message, Banderas shared a childhood photo of himself.

"When something like that happens to you — you see death face-to-face — a lot becomes very clear,” he said.

Image zoom Antonio Banderas Getty Images

Banderas suffered a heart attack in January 2017 after experiencing chest pains while working out. That March, he told reporters, “I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

The Spy Kids actor explained to PEOPLE that after his health scare, he took stock of what mattered most to him: “family, friends and recovering the actor I once was.”