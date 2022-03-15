Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, in theaters Sept. 23, also stars Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney and Olivia Colman

Antonio Banderas' Shrek Character Returns for a Quest in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Trailer

Puss in Boots is back for more death-defying excitement.

Nearly 11 years after the first Puss in Boots hit theaters back in 2011, the Shrek character gets another go in Puss in Boot: The Last Wish. Antonio Banderas reprises his role to voice the heroic feline, who finds himself running out of his nine lives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the trailer that debuted Tuesday, Salma Hayek, who returns as Kitty Softpaws, tells Puss, "When you only have one life, that's what makes it special."

The sequel also stars Florence Pugh as Goldilocks (with her Three Bears Crime Family) and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), who joins as a dog named Perro. Additionally, Olivia Colman, John Mulaney, Ray Winstone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, Wagner Moura and Samson Kayo feature in the animated film.

Puss in Boots Credit: Getty

According to an official logline, "Daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."

The hero "embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws."

Puss in Boots Credit: Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford, who previously helmed 2020's The Croods 2: A New Age.

Banderas' Puss in Boots character first appeared in 2004's Shrek 2. According to DreamWorks Animation, the Shrek/Puss in Boots film franchise has collectively earned over $3.5 billion at the worldwide box office.