Antonio Banderas Says He Would 'Give the Torch' to Tom Holland in a Potential Zorro Movie Reboot

Antonio Banderas and Tom Holland costarred in February's video game adaptation Uncharted

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 04:29 PM
Antonio Banderas and Tom Holland
Photo: Borja B. Hojas/Getty, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Antonio Banderas knows Tom Holland is a capable leading man.

In a video interview with Comicbook.com published on Saturday, Banderas said he would certainly "consider that possibility" when asked whether he would ever return for a third Zorro movie to complete a trilogy after 1998's The Mask of Zorro and 2005's The Legend of Zorro.

"Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?" Banderas, 62, said during the interview. "Yeah, I think [today] I said something like that to somebody because they asked me about Zorro."

Banderas also suggested that in his view, he would seek out a storyline that sees his character pass down the mantle of the vigilante Zorro to a younger lead, much like how Anthony Hopkins' character carves a path for Banderas' character to continue as Zorro in the 1998 film.

"I said, well, if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first [movie] for me and give the torch to somebody else," he told the outlet.

Antonio Banderas and Tom Holland
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Asked what working actor today could take over the role of Zorro moving forward, Banderas suggested his Uncharted costar Holland, best known as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I did Uncharted with him and he's so energetic and fun and he's got this spark, too, you know — why not?" Banderas told the outlet Saturday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though there remains an appetite for long-awaited sequels across the film industry, there are no definitive plans for a third Zorro movie at the moment, according to Comicbook.com and CNN.

In Uncharted, Banderas plays the villain Moncada as Nathan Drake (Holland) and Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) undertake a search for "the greatest treasure never found," which Moncada also stakes a claim on.

Banderas has been busy as of late. On top of Uncharted, he appears in three additional movies in 2022, including DreamWorks Animation's upcoming Puss in Boots sequel Puss in Boot: The Last Wish, set to release in theaters Dec. 21.

The Spanish actor also has a still yet-to-be disclosed role in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, which is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Related Articles
Tenoch Huerta attends Marvel Studio's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York Screening at AMC 34th Street on November 01, 2022 in New York City.
Tenoch Huerta Reveals If His Bulge Was Removed from Final Cut of 'Wakanda Forever' : 'Not Going to Lie'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Gosling attends "The Gray Man" Special Screening at BFI Southbank on July 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Greta Gerwig attends the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch at Claridge's Hotel on October 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig Teases 'a Lot' of Looks for Ryan Gosling's Ken in Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie
Joe Jonas auditioned to play Spider-man, Andrew Garfield
Joe Jonas Recalls Losing 'Spider-Man' Role to Andrew Garfield: 'Obviously He Was the Right One'
Will Ferrell Talks 'Timing' in Doing First Christmas Movie Since Elf Over a Decade Later
Will Ferrell Discusses His Role as Mattel CEO in 'Barbie' Movie: 'Loving Homage to the Brand'
Justin Long, Vince Vaughn
Justin Long Reveals Vince Vaughn Has a 'Great Idea' for a 'Dodgeball' Sequel
US actor Eric Roberts during the "Head full of Honey" premiere at Zoo Palast on March 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows
NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021
Next James Bond Won't Be a Young Actor, Producer Says: 'Trying to Visualize It Doesn't Work'
mark wahlberg and tom holland
Mark Wahlberg Talks 'Chemistry' with 'Uncharted' Costar Tom Holland: He's Like a 'Little Brother'
Mark Wahlberg stars as Victor “Sully” Sullivan and Tom Holland is Nathan Drake in Colu
Tom Holland Continues His Winning Streak at the Box Office with 'Uncharted' 's $44.1 Million Opening
andrew garfield, tom holland
Tom Holland Gives 'Full Support' for an 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' with Andrew Garfield: 'I Would Love' It
Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals
Tom Holland Once Pitched a James Bond Origin Story Movie That Got Rejected: 'It Didn't Work'
Brendan Fraser, Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Transformers - rise of the beasts
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know
Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) look to make their move in Columbia Pictures' UNCHARTED
Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row
Tom Holland Mark Wahlberg
Tom Holland Says He Thought Massage Gun Mark Wahlberg Gifted Him Was for a 'Type of Self-Pleasure'
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Tom Holland Reveals His One 'Regret' of Taking on 'Spider-Man' Role After Andrew Garfield