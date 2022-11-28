Antonio Banderas Says He Would 'Give the Torch' to Tom Holland in a Potential Zorro Movie Reboot

Antonio Banderas knows Tom Holland is a capable leading man.

In a video interview with Comicbook.com published on Saturday, Banderas said he would certainly "consider that possibility" when asked whether he would ever return for a third Zorro movie to complete a trilogy after 1998's The Mask of Zorro and 2005's The Legend of Zorro.

"Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?" Banderas, 62, said during the interview. "Yeah, I think [today] I said something like that to somebody because they asked me about Zorro."

Banderas also suggested that in his view, he would seek out a storyline that sees his character pass down the mantle of the vigilante Zorro to a younger lead, much like how Anthony Hopkins' character carves a path for Banderas' character to continue as Zorro in the 1998 film.

"I said, well, if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first [movie] for me and give the torch to somebody else," he told the outlet.

Asked what working actor today could take over the role of Zorro moving forward, Banderas suggested his Uncharted costar Holland, best known as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I did Uncharted with him and he's so energetic and fun and he's got this spark, too, you know — why not?" Banderas told the outlet Saturday.

Though there remains an appetite for long-awaited sequels across the film industry, there are no definitive plans for a third Zorro movie at the moment, according to Comicbook.com and CNN.

In Uncharted, Banderas plays the villain Moncada as Nathan Drake (Holland) and Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) undertake a search for "the greatest treasure never found," which Moncada also stakes a claim on.

Banderas has been busy as of late. On top of Uncharted, he appears in three additional movies in 2022, including DreamWorks Animation's upcoming Puss in Boots sequel Puss in Boot: The Last Wish, set to release in theaters Dec. 21.

The Spanish actor also has a still yet-to-be disclosed role in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, which is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.