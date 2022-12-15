Antonio Banderas Reveals Nickname Stepdaughter Dakota Johnson Used to 'Always' Call Him

Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson's mom Melanie Griffith divorced in 2015 after nearly 20 years of marriage

By
Published on December 15, 2022 01:24 PM
Antonio Banderas, winner of the Hollywood Actor Award, and Dakota Johnson pose in the press room during the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Dakota Johnson had a special nickname for stepdad Antonio Banderas.

"She called me 'Paponio,' " Banderas, 62, told E! News. "I am 'Papi' and 'Antonio' altogether, so she always called me 'Paponio.'"

Johnson, 33, and the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actor have maintained a close relationship since he and her mother Melanie Griffith divorced in 2015 after nearly 20 years of marriage.

In 2019, she presented Banderas with the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in Pain and Glory at the Hollywood Film Awards, and offered a heartfelt tribute that he still looks back on fondly, he told the outlet.

"She gave it to me and she gave one of the most beautiful speeches that anybody has given me," he said. "So I was very thankful to know that she thought that about Papi."

antonio Banderas family
Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith with kids Alexander Bauer, Stella Banderas and Dakota Johnson. Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

While the two stars' paths seldom cross save for red carpets, Banderas says they will always be family — and he feels the same way about his second wife.

"Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend," he told PEOPLE in 2019. "I love her and will love her until the day I die. She's my family."

Banderas shares daughter Stella, 26, with Griffith, 65, and helped to raise Johnson (who she had with her first husband Don Johnson) and son Alexander Bauer (who Griffith had with her second husband Steven Bauer).

"I was there because I love their mother and I am totally taken with their mother and they were the most important part of what she came with," Banderas said.

Related Articles
Melanie Griffith and Tippi Hedren
Melanie Griffith Embraces Tippi Hedren in Sweet Photo: 'Thankful That My Mom Is Still Here'
Beverly D'Angelo rollout Al Pacino
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
Josh Lucas and Reese Witherspoon
Josh Lucas Says He's 'Campaigned' Reese Witherspoon for 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel, She's 'So Busy'
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso
Melanie Griffith looks elegant in a short black dress and matching leather boots arriving to celebrate her 65th birthday at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Melanie Griffith Steps Out in Little Black Dress for 65th Birthday Celebration
Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas and Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Walk the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kevin Costner's Wife? All About Christine Baumgartner
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Brad Pitt and wife actress Jennifer Aniston attend the World Premiere of the epic movie "Troy" at Le Palais de Festival on May 13, 2004 in Cannes, France
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Relationship: A Look Back
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline
2021 Gotham Awards
Dakota Johnson 'Understood' Why Her Famous Parents 'Discouraged' Her Hollywood Aspirations
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a Sweet Home Alabama Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Tippi Hedren
Tippi Hedren's Life in Photos
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Emily Ratajkowski
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Relationship Timeline