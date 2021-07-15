Antonio Banderas Joins Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Indiana Jones 5 already stars Harrison Ford as the titular archaeologist, as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen

Harrison Ford's next Indiana Jones adventure just gained another major star.

Antonio Banderas will appear in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 opposite Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, according to Deadline.

Details as to what character Banderas, 60, is playing are being kept tightly under wraps, as are details for the story, but the film is currently in production in the United Kingdom. It's unclear when Banderas will join his cast mates on set.

A Disney spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This is Banderas' latest movie after appearing in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which debuted in theaters last month.

The actor will soon appear in Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and is reprising his Shrek franchise role as the voice of Puss In Boots in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Waller-Bridge, 36, was seen on set of the Lucasfilm movie in Scotland on Wednesday wearing her costume: a cool '60s-inspired outfit that might give fans a clue to the time period in which the movie is set.

Earlier this month, Ford, 78, was photographed in London's Mayfair district wearing a green arm sling after the actor sustained an injury while rehearsing a fight scene for the movie in June.

Disney released a statement at the time of the incident, saying "production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

In early June, Ford was seen in costume as the iconic archaeologist in a photo that circulated online, which Frozen star Josh Gad later posted to his Instagram account.

The photo shows Ford wearing the iconic character's brown fedora and a brown leather jacket over a beige button-down shirt.

Walk the Line and Logan director James Mangold is helming the new film, taking the reins from Steven Spielberg, who is still producing it alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

Also joining the Indiana Jones 5 cast is Logan actor Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.