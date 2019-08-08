Star Trek's Anton Yelchin's Parents Open Up About Losing Their Son at 27: 'He Sends Us Signs'

Three years after their son’s tragic death at just 27, Anton Yelchin’s parents are still struggling with their grief while also continuing to celebrate his memory.

Irina and Victor Yelchin begin each day in the same way: by visiting their son’s grave at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“Our days start from Hollywood Forever,” Irina, 68, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “Victor goes first, then I come and switch.”

Irina and Victor are open about their heartache following Anton’s death, who died shockingly in June 2016 when his Jeep rolled backward and pinned him to the driveway gate of his Los Angeles home.

Irina also admits that while they have “better days, when I’m not crying as hard,” she says “no day goes by when I’m not crying.”

The Yelchins say that they are always on the lookout for signs from their son.

“Anton sends us signs, truly,” Irina says. “He always drew hearts and there was a cloud shaped exactly like one of his hearts in the sky two days ago. But he is with us absolutely, when we see something like that, or birds singing through the night in the dark, [those kinds of] signs.”

The Yelchins’ love for and grief about their son is a moving part of a new documentary, Love, Antosha, directed by Garret Price, that celebrates the Star Trek star’s memory through interviews, home videos and photos shared by his parents, friends and colleagues.

They are “very happy with the whole movie, and everything that was done for it,” Victor says. “We’re grateful to Garret and [producer] Drake Doremus and everybody who was involved in the movie. There were a lot of people who gave their time and their heart, we appreciate it a lot and we’re really pleased with the movie.”

The Yelchins, who settled a lawsuit against the makers of Jeep, are fully dedicated to honoring Anton’s memory. In addition to their participation in Love, Antosha, they started the Anton Yelchin Foundation, which supports young artists with disabilities or debilitating diseases, and Irina says she hopes to write a book about Anton in the near future.

“We have another project, a book I want to write a book about him,” Irina says. “A kind of memoir or biography.”

Love, Antosha is now playing in theaters.