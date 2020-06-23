Anthony Ramos on Trolls 2's Success and Life in Isolation: 'I'm Still Being Creative'

Trolls was one of the biggest family movies of the year when it came out in 2016 — and it counted star Anthony Ramos as a huge fan before he even signed on to take part in the sequel.

The actor and singer, who was set to appear in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights film this summer before it was delayed till next year, was doubly excited to get the part of King Trollex in the sequel Trolls World Tour.

"I watched the first one like six times because it just feels good, that first movie just feels so good. And then when they came out with the second one and they asked me to be a part, I was so hyped," Ramos, 28, tells PEOPLE ahead of the sequel's release on Blu-ray/DVD.

Trolls World Tour was already set to be a hit in theaters, but with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Universal opted to release it for rent online. The gamble paid off, with Universal reporting that the film earned over $100 million in its first three weeks of release.

"The movie did so well. I was so happy that the movie did just that. So many people were so excited that this movie was coming out right now," Ramos says. "And in the midst of all of this, the fact that there's just this little ball of joy could be dropped in the middle of a global pandemic. It was just so awesome. It was just awesome to be a small part of that."

Like millions around the world, Ramos has been staying home in Brooklyn during the pandemic to help curb the spread of the virus. He's taking it all "one day at a time" as he juggles adjusting to the new normal and figuring out his career's next steps.

"Some days are harder than others, but for the most part I feel really encouraged and I feel like I'm still being creative, I'm still working. And all things considered, it's still been awesome," he says. "It's definitely challenging, but at the same time, all the stuff going on in the world — global pandemic, there's police brutality — I think you just take it a step at a time and you do what you can and you do what feels right."

Ramos has had a whirlwind few years after starring as a fan-favorite in the original Broadway production of Hamilton, where he also met now-fiancée Jasmine Cephas Jones, 30. He quickly followed it up with roles in 2018's A Star Is Born and In the Heights, while also releasing his debut album.

The time at home has helped him finally get some rest.

"It's been dope being home and just stopping because I just didn't know how to do that," he admits. "I just wasn't doing that well before this happened, so I'm just grateful that I've been able to be home and just have moments to reflect and to really just be present."

The major downside has been the delay of In the Heights, one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Though it was scheduled to hit theaters this week, it's now been pushed back until June 18, 2021.

"I wasn't disappointed [but] I was a little bummed. The cast had mixed feelings," he says. "But I was like, 'Yo, the movie's going to come out.' What's the rush? It's still the same level of excitement for it to come out and I think it's going to be awesome for us to come back together, two years later now [after filming]. I hope people run to the theater and catch it in the theater."