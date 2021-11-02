Anthony Ramos Gets 30th Birthday Surprise from His Hamilton 'Family': Watch

Anthony Ramos's Hamilton costars, including his fiancée Jasmine Cephas Jones, surprised him with a party for his 30th birthday

Anthony Ramos rang in a new decade with members of his Broadway family.

On Monday, the actor celebrated his 30th birthday with a surprise birthday party that was attended by members of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.

Ramos received pats on the back and hugs including from Okieriete Onaodowan and the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who can be seen in a video of the surprise that Ramos shared on Instagram.

In the video, Ramos walked into a hall with his fiancée and Hamilton costar Jasmine Cephas Jones only to be taken aback by the group of people who yelled, "Surprise!"

Cephas Jones commented on the post, "LOVE!!!! Family!!! Son/SunShine.❤️🌞🎭🎥🎶🥁🌟👑. 🐈‍⬛Pops."

Ramos's breakthrough was his dual role as Philip Hamilton and John Laurens in the Broadway musical. He's also carved out a music career with albums The Good & The Bad (2019) and Love and Lies (2021).

He's also had roles in A Star Is Born (2018), playing Mars Blackmon in Spike Lee's Netflix adaptation of She's Gotta Have It (2017-2019), voicing King Trollex in Trolls World Tour (2020) and playing Usnavi in In the Heights (2021).

Ramos will next have a leading role in the seventh installment in the Transformers franchise, titled Rise of the Beasts.

"Beast Wars was my joint, that was the one for me. I was [in front of the TV] every week watching Beast Wars," Ramos told a group of reporters during a virtual press conference after the news of his casting broke. "So when I read the script, I saw we were gonna have them in the movie, my head almost exploded off of my body."

Ramos didn't speak too in detail about the plot but did hint that the animal robots and another plot point in the movie "literally almost took" him out.