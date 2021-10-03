"I had like a two week-window to try and book a road test and pass," Anthony Ramos said of getting a driver's license for his starring role in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Anthony Ramos Didn't Have a Driver's License Before Filming Transformers: 'I Never Need It'

Anthony Ramos is getting behind the wheel for the first time while filming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The Emmy Award nominee, 29, admitted on the Spout podcast that he didn't have a driver's license before he was tapped to star in the franchise's seventh installment.

"My director is like, 'The car, we need you to drive it,'" the actor told host Tamara Dhia. "I had like a two week-window to try and book a road test and pass."

Ramos explained that growing up in New York City, there's not much of a reason to get a license.

"I mean, I never need it," he said. "Then later on, Uber came. I was like, 'Whoa, what is this? You can get a phone and call a stranger, come and roll up to your crib.'"

Ramos and longtime friend Dominique Fishback star in the movie as archaeologists in 1994 Brooklyn, who find themselves caught up in an ancient conflict between the three factions of Transformers.

"Today's my first day with Dominique on set and we've been friends for like six years, and she's from Brooklyn, and I'm from Brooklyn," Ramos said on the podcast. "And it's like a thing where you from New York and you're doing movies or TV or whatever, film, theater — you find each other, you know."

Transformers - rise of the beasts Credit: Paramount Pictures

Centered on Optimus Prime, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 origin film Bumblebee, which starred Hailee Steinfeld. The live-action film series based on the '80s Hasbro franchise began with 2007's Transformers, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox.

Ramos was reported to be in final talks for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in April. Production began in June, with filming locations in Los Angeles, New York and Peru.

