Anthony Ramos Calls Fiancée Jasmine Cephas Jones His 'Rock': 'I'm Eternally Grateful for Her'

Actor Anthony Ramos and wife Jasmine Cephas Jones attend the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater, in New York 2021 Tribeca Film Festival - "In the Heights" Premiere, New York, United States - 09 Jun 2021

In the Heights' Anthony Ramos found more than just success while starring in Broadway's Hamilton.

The Tony-winning show that became his big break is also where he met his future wife Jasmine Cephas Jones, who originated the role of Peggy Schuyler in the off-Broadway and Broadway productions of the smash hit musical.

The two started dating after Cephas Jones, 31, joined the cast in 2014 and Ramos, 29, proposed on Christmas Eve in 2018. Having her by his side has made their relationship all the more special, Ramos tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"She's a rock, man. She's a pillar," he says of her presence in his life. "What's amazing is that she's doing it on her own, too. She's having her own moment."

The actor now stars in In the Heights, which saw its world premiere during opening night of the Tribeca Festival. Just a few days later, Cephas Jones' new series Blindspotting also premiered at the festival, making it a special moment for the couple.

"That's what you hope for in a partner," he adds of them succeeding together. "I think that's a blessing. I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it."

Both actors celebrated their engagement in sweet Instagram posts, with Ramos showing off the ring he gave Cephas Jones via a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"I love you Jas. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I'm honored and Blessed to marry you," he wrote in the caption.

Cephas Jones, who is the daughter of acting legend and This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones, posted a lengthy tribute to her new fiancé on her Instagram, showing off the spot where Ramos proposed.

"My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child," she wrote. "It brought tears to my eyes because I don't get to see my family in England that I'm so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you."