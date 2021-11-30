Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones End Their Engagement After 6 Years Together: Source

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have split after six years of dating and almost three years after getting engaged, a source tells PEOPLE. E! News was first to report the news of their breakup.

The two stars met in 2014 during rehearsals for the Broadway show Hamilton where they both originated their roles of John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actors announced their engagement in early January 2019 when Ramos shared a photo of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris with Cephas Jones, 32, showing off her engagement ring.

Ramos, 30, revealed that the two got engaged on Christmas Eve.

"I love you Jas. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I'm honored and Blessed to marry you," he wrote in the caption.

Cephas Jones, who is the daughter of acting legend and This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones, posted her own announcement, writing, "My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child."

"It brought tears to my eyes because I don't get to see my family in England that I'm so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you."

She continued, "I will NEVER forget this magical trip for as long as I live. Thank you to all the family and friends that have literally just showered us with so much love and support. We see you, we feel you, and we are so blessed to have you all in our corner….I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you."

In June, Ramos, who has also starred in the film adaptation of In the Heights, told PEOPLE Cephas Jones was his "rock."

RELATED VIDEO: All the Must-See Moments From the In the Heights Premiere

"She's a pillar," he said. "What's amazing is that she's doing it on her own, too. She's having her own moment."

"That's what you hope for in a partner," he added of them succeeding together. "I think that's a blessing. I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it."

While the two stars have gone their separate ways, their careers aren't stalling. Cephas Jones attended the 2021 Gotham Awards with her Hamilton costar, Daveed Diggs, for their series Blindspotting, which was nominated for a breakthrough series award. The Starz show has been renewed for a second season.