From Broadway Love to a Breakup: Inside Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones' 6-Year Romance

Actor Anthony Ramos and wife Jasmine Cephas Jones attend the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater, in New York 2021 Tribeca Film Festival - "In the Heights" Premiere, New York, United States - 09 Jun 2021

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones' breakup comes on the heels of a six-year relationship that began before their massive debuts in Broadway's Hamilton.

The two stars recently split after six years of dating and almost three years after they got engaged in December 2018, a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Ramos, 30, and Cephas Jones, 32, met during rehearsals of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton in 2014.

Miranda, 41, shared a tweet recalling the former couple's relationship beginnings after their engagement announcement.

"First table read, Hamilton, 2015, Off-Broadway: *Anthony keeps sneaking glances at our newest cast member, Jasmine* Me: Ruh-roh," Miranda tweeted at the time.

The two celebrated New Year's Eve together in 2014, with Cephas Jones sharing a photo of the two celebrating on Instagram.

Two months later, Ramos confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2015 when he shared a Skype photo of Cephas Jones. The In the Heights star also revealed they'd been dating for two years at that point.

"Yo but for real tho..... I love you because of this right here. 2 years yesterday/today (Anniversary spills into the evemornin)," he wrote. "She's incredible. Blessed to be able to see that smile almost everyday and watch all of the different phases of your hair. Love you beautiful. You are the 💣.com. Please let me buy the toilet paper, toothpaste, and Yucca shea moisture products for the rest of our days. Love you, Ant."

The former couple celebrated a Grammy win when Hamilton won for best musical theater album in February 2016.

The two also went on to attend the 2016 Tony Awards together as well as a performance at the White House alongside their castmates. They also continued to attend major events together such as the 2020 Oscars and the premiere of Ramos' film, In the Heights, later that summer.

Ramos and Cephas Jones continued to work together after leaving Hamilton, joining forces on the drama film Monsters and Men which debuted in 2019.

"Working with Jasmine, being able to work with my other half, that's the dream," Ramos told Blackfilm.com at the time. "And then now, fast forward, you're working with your girl on this film and we're in this apartment and I see her come out the room after she changed into her costume for the first time with this pregnant belly and you know, we ain't got a kid. But there was this level of excitement and nervousness and joy that came over me."

Ramos also told Entertainment Tonight the film made him excited to start a family with Cephas Jones.

"It was wild, I'm not gonna lie," Ramos said. "When she had the belly and we were playing around and she put on the fake belly and I touched it I was like, 'Wow.'"

The pair continued to support each other in their artistic endeavors, with Cephas Jones traveling with Ramos to the Toronto Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born in 2018, in which the actor starred as Lady Gaga's character's best friend.

Their engagement came months later, in December 2018, with both stars revealing the news in early January 2019 on their social media accounts.

"My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child," the actress wrote in the caption. "It brought tears to my eyes because I don't get to see my family in England that I'm so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you."

"I will NEVER forget this magical trip for as long as I live. Thank you to all the family and friends that have literally just showered us with so much love and support," she continued. "We see you, we feel you, and we are so blessed to have you all in our corner. SOOOO heres to more Basquiat paintings in Paris, Castle adventures in England, deep convos over a cup of tea, making more movies together, writing and singing songs together, walks with Nala, dancing under many moons in Puerto Rico and MOST of all loving each other for a lifetime through the bad and the good. I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you. -Your Fiancé, Jas xo ❤️💍💫."

Ramos also celebrated the news with a selfie of the two in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, writing, ""Cause they can write stories And they can sing songs But they don't make fairy tales sweeter than ours And they can climb mountains high into the sky But they can't take the world

Oh, like we can take the world" - @johnnyswim I love you Jas 12/24/2018 Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I'm honored and Blessed to marry you. LEGOOO 💍🕺🏻💃🏽."

In June, Ramos told PEOPLE at the premiere of In the Heights that Cephas Jones was his "rock."

"She's a pillar," he said. "What's amazing is that she's doing it on her own, too. She's having her own moment."

"That's what you hope for in a partner," he added of them succeeding together. "I think that's a blessing. I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it."

While the two have gone their separate ways, their careers aren't stalling. Cephas Jones attended the 2021 Gotham Awards with her Hamilton costar, Daveed Diggs, for their series Blindspotting, which was nominated for a breakthrough series award. The Starz show has been renewed for a second season.