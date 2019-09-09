Anthony Michael Hall Is Engaged to Actress Lucia Oskerova: 'Love Conquers All'

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Anthony Michael Hall.

The Breakfast Club actor, 51, is engaged to girlfriend Lucia Oskerova, he announced on Instagram Saturday, sharing collages of photographs taken during a recent family trip to Italy.

“9.4.19 Taormina, Sicily❤️ ‘The Greatest thing you’ll ever learn, is just to love and be loved in return,’ ” Hall captioned his first post, which featured multiple photos of the couple and their families and one snap of actress Oskerova showing off her new bling for the camera.

“L❤️VE STORY,” the groom-to-be wrote alongside his second post, adding a multitude of hashtags to both including “#proposal,” “#loveconquersall,” “#theone” and “#lovewinsalways.”

Hall and Oskerova — who costarred in the 2017 film War Machine — have been linked since at least summer 2016, when the actor began sharing photos of the pair out and about on date nights.

They have since been snapped together at various events, including Brett Ratner‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in January 2017, the November 2018 premiere of Hall’s film Bodied, 2019 Oscars afterparties and more.

” ‘Behind every good man is a great woman.’ So grateful to the Good Lord, I am in love with the most beautiful and sweet woman, Lucia Oskerova. She is the 1 ‘LOVE WINS’❤️💜💕,” Hall captioned a photo of the couple posted in May 2017, taken amid an outdoor landscape.

Another image, posted the same day, featured a close-up of Oskerova sporting a bold red lip, mascara and multiple black choker necklaces.

“Lucia: U R my angel and my heart.❤️💜💕💕 My life and breath and love. I am the most BLESSED man in this world to spend every day with U. God graced us with L❤️VE,” he wrote. “I will L💜VE Y❤️U 4 Eternity. Hallelujah.”

The marriage will be the first for Hall.