Anthony Michael Hall Joins Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Sequel

Michael Myers might have another name added to his kill list: Anthony Michael Hall.

Hall, 51, joins Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming Halloween Kills which follows the story of Curtis’ Laurie Strode in the aftermath of 2018’s Halloween, according to Variety.

The actor, who is best known for his turns in The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, is set to play Tommy Doyle, the adult version of the little boy who first appeared in John Carpenter’s 1978 original film Halloween.

Tommy, who was first played by Brian Andrews, was one of the children Laurie looked after as a babysitter. Paul Rudd also played the character in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers — although that film’s timeline was ignored in last year’s reboot.

In July, Curtis, 60, surprised fans when she announced two more sequels were planned after the reboot earned $76 million in its opening weekend — the largest opening for a horror film with a female lead.

Posting a teaser for both to her Instagram, Curtis wrote, “‘It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.’ Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021.”

The sequels are Halloween Kills, slated for Oct. 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends, scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021.

The storyline follows serial killer Michael Myers as he follows Laurie and attempts to kill her. The clip Curtis posted teases that “the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over,” atop footage of a burning house.

Curtis began her acting career with the original 1978 horror film, along with three of its original sequels: Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

In a cover story last year, Curtis told PEOPLE despite acting in a famed horror series, she can’t handle scary movies herself.

“I don’t understand why people like these movies,” she said. “I don’t like being scared! I’m the girl who watches movies under a blanket, and I cover my face.”