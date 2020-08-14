Anthony Michael Hall Apologizes for Yelling at Hotel Pool Guests

“I am deeply sorry for my words and actions,” Anthony Michael Hall said

Anthony Michael Hall is apologizing following an incident at a hotel pool, in which the actor yelled at fellow pool goers.

In a video shared by TMZ, Hall, 52, is seen yelling and cursing at others while swimming at the South Congress Hotel pool in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Witnesses claimed he was blaring music from a portable speaker he brought along to the pool and acting belligerent towards other guests, the outlet reported.

When asked to tone it down, he began yelling and cursing, saying the others were being “disrespectful” and referring to one person as “Rosie O’Donnell.” Towards the end of the video, one of Hall’s friends can be heard trying to deescalate the situation and get him out of the pool, saying “Let’s go, Mike.”

Now, The Breakfast Club star is apologizing for his behavior.

“I want to formally apologize to the entire staff, my family, and everyone who was witness to the incident yesterday that occurred at the hotel in Austin,” he said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix

“As a result of a misunderstanding and miscommunication between myself and some hotel guests, the situation needlessly and regrettably escalated,” Hall continued. “I am deeply sorry for my words and actions and ask for forgiveness from anyone who I may have offended, anyone who was witness to this incident and my family, business partners, friends and fans.”

The Wednesday incident is not the first time Hall, who rose to fame in the 80s as a member of the “Brat Pack,” has gotten into a public altercation. In 2016, he was arrested on felony charges after he shoved Richard Samson to the ground following an argument that turned physical. Samson broke his wrist in the fall.

Image zoom Hall in The Breakfast Club Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

A year later, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge and was given three years of probation and 40 hours of community service, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“[Hall] got into a tussle with someone else in the complex. I heard yelling out my front door and walked out to see what was going on,” Samson told PEOPLE at the time. “I told him, ‘You need to calm down.’ Within two seconds, he was in my face and said some very unpleasant things to me. He then shoved me and I fell to the ground.”