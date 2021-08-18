It's likely that Anthony Mackie will take the lead in Captain America 4, after Chris Evans's Steve Rogers passed the red, white and blue shield onto him in 2019's Avengers: Endgame

Anthony Mackie to Suit Up for Captain America 4 After Taking Over for Chris Evans (Report)

Anthony Mackie is suiting up to star in Captain America 4.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star, 42, has reportedly closed a deal to appear in the fourth installment of the Marvel superhero's solo franchise, which was previously led by Chris Evans. With Evans' Steve Rogers having passed on the Captain America shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it's likely that Mackie will take the lead for his first solo outing in the MCU.

Deadline was first to report the casting news; Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A director has not yet been set for Captain America 4, which will be written by Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator and head writer Malcolm Spellman, according to reports. It's also unclear whether Mackie's Falcon costars Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will join him in the movie.

anthony mackie Credit: Marvel Studios

Mackie made his first appearance as Sam Wilson in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He's since appeared in a total of six MCU films, before he and Stan, 39, landed their own Disney+ series spin-off with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premiered in March.

The Juilliard alum opened up to PEOPLE in March about what drew him to the role. "I love the fact that he's a normal guy. He has no superpowers, he has no serums and all this stuff. He's just a regular guy who wants to do the right thing," he said.

"When we first meet him, he's a counselor for soldiers. Then he's picked up by Captain America to be an Avenger. And it's just like, he's on this whirlwind adventure," Mackie added. "And the adventure just grows more and more. The discovery of it is something I really enjoy."

