Friday Star Anthony 'A.J.' Johnson Died from 'Chronic Ethanol Use': Coroner
Anthony "A.J." Johnson's cause of death has been revealed.
The actor and comedian, known for his roles in Friday and House Party, died in September at the age of 55.
According to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Johnson died from "chronic ethanol use."
No other causes of death are listed, while the "manner" of death is noted as "natural" and the report says Johnson died in the hospital.
Johnson was discovered "lifeless" in a Los Angeles store last September, his nephew told TMZ at the time, and was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
After landing the role of E.Z.E. in 1990's House Party, Johnson went on to star in 1994's House Party 3.
His other notable film roles include Lethal Weapon 3, Menace II Society, Panther, Friday, How to Be a Player, B*A*P*S, I Got the Hook-Up, Hot Boyz and I Got the Hook Up 2.
Johnson also appeared in multiple television series, starring on The Bold and the Beautiful, Malcolm & Eddie, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Parent 'Hood, Moesha, Martin, Def Comedy Jam and South Central.
Johnson's rep previously confirmed his death to PEOPLE "with great sadness."