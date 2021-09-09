This is Hopkins' first movie since winning the Best Actor Oscar this year for his role in The Father

Anthony Hopkins' Next Movie Zero Contact to Be Released on NFT Platform — See the First Trailer

Anthony Hopkins' follow-up to his latest Oscar win is a bit of a surprise.

The iconic actor, 83, stars in Zero Contact, a thriller about a group of five people around the world trying to stop a "globe-killing disaster event," as Hopkins' Finley Hart describes at the beginning of the trailer.

The movie is set to be the first released as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) through new distribution and viewing platform Vuele.

The tense trailer introduces Hopkins' Hart as a tech titan warning about the end of the world, unless the five people he selected can come together and figure out how to make his time travel machine work. But there's a catch: the machine will blow up if they can't.

If that's not enough, the group is also being hunted by a mysterious man who seems to kill one of them over the course of the preview.

Zero Contact Credit: IGN

The official synopsis lays out what makes the movie so special.

"Produced in 17 different countries entirely virtually during the 2020 global pandemic, Zero Contact follows five characters based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (Anthony Hopkins)," it reads.

The characters are then "forced to work together to shut down Hart's most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind's problems or the end of life on earth."

Zero Contact also stars Veronica Ferres, Aleks Paunovic, Chris Brochu, Lilly Krug, TJ Kayama, and Martin Stenmarck.

This is Hopkins' first movie since winning the Best Actor Oscar this year for his role in The Father.