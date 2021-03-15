Anthony Hopkins Makes History as Oldest Best Actor Oscar Nominee for The Father

Anthony Hopkins has picked up six Oscar nominations over his lifetime, including his win for Best Actor in 1992 for Silence of the Lambs

At 83 years old, Anthony Hopkins is now the oldest Best Actor nominee in the history of the Academy Awards.

The Oscar-winning actor achieved the feat on Monday when the nominations for the 93rd Oscars were announced, with Hopkins landing a Best Actor nomination for his role in The Father. The film also landed a Best Picture nomination, and a Best Supporting Actress nod for his costar, Olivia Colman.

In The Father, the iconic actor plays Anthony, a charming man struggling to keep events — and people — in line as he deals with dementia. Colman plays his character's daughter Anne in the drama.

He was most recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for Neflix's The Two Popes, with his other nominations coming in 1994 for The Remains of the Day, 1996 for Nixon and 1998 for Amistad.

Henry Fonda remains the category's oldest winner after his win in 1982 at the age of 76 for On Golden Pond. The late Christopher Plummer remains the oldest nominee and winner in acting history at the Oscars, having won Best Supporting Actor for Beginners at 82 and netting a nod for All the Money in the World at age 88.