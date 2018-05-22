Anthony Hopkins Doesn't Know If His Estranged Daughter Has Kids: 'I Don't Care'

Sir Anthony Hopkins doesn’t know how far his family tree goes — and he doesn’t care.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, Hopkins, 80 admitted he doesn’t know if his estranged daughter Abigail has made him a grandfather.

“I don’t have any idea,” he said, according to The Telegraph. “People break up. Families split and, you know, ‘Get on with your life.’ People make choices. I don’t care one way or the other.”

Hopkins has one daughter, Abigail Hopkins, 48, from his first marriage to Petronella Barker. The actor reportedly walked out of the relationship when Abigail was a toddler.

Though the father and daughter had a brief reconciliation in the 1990s, with Hopkins arranging for Abigail to have short cameos in two of his films Shadowlands and The Remains of the Day. They have since lost contact.

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Abigail Hopkins The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

When Hopkins was told his response to being asked if Abigail had any children sounded cold, the actor replied: “Well, it is cold. Because life is cold.”

According to Abigail’s personal website, she has gone on to become a singer-songwriter, actress and acting coach. Her most recent film appearance was in the 2015 film Romeo Vs Juliet.

Hopkins also slammed Hollywood culture in the interview saying it is filled with “hypocrisy.”

“Look at Hollywood, how insidious it is. Look how people feel entitled to this, that and the other, and they can only be surrounded by ‘yes’ people,” he said. “There’s so much hypocrisy… and they know nothing.”