Anthony Hopkins Says He 'Can't Waste My Time Worrying' About Estranged Daughter: 'I'm Not Cold'

After admitting last week that he didn’t know or “care” if his estranged daughter Abigail has made him a grandfather, Sir Anthony Hopkins has clarified that his comments weren’t coming from a “cold” place.

“No, I wasn’t cold. I’m not cold. Her choice is her choice,” Hopkins, 80, said in a new interview with U.K. newspaper The Times.

“You know, I did the best I could, but you know, okay, I think if somebody doesn’t want to be part of my life, fine. Go and do whatever you want,” he told the outlet. “I wish her well and all that, but I don’t want to talk about my daughter. Those things are over.”

Continuing, he told The Times, “I’ve got no blame. People do what they do. And I don’t understand it and it doesn’t bother me. I can’t waste my time worrying about it. And I’m not cold, I’m just thinking, ‘Oh well, that’s the way it is.’ ”

Hopkins has one daughter, Abigail Hopkins, 48, from his first marriage to Petronella Barker. The actor reportedly walked out of the relationship when Abigail was a toddler.

In an interview with Radio Times last week, Hopkins said he didn’t “have any idea” whether his estranged daughter had children, according to The Telegraph.

“People break up. Families split and, you know, ‘Get on with your life.’ People make choices. I don’t care one way or the other,” he continued.

When Hopkins was told his response sounded cold, the actor replied: “Well, it is cold. Because life is cold.”

“I would see him, but maybe once a year,” Abigail recalled in a 2006 interview with The Telegraph after their relationship had already become estranged. “There is a little bit of sadness, but I have to get on with my life. It has always been like that. See him, and then not.”

Abigail also told The Telegraph that when she was 18, she experimented with amphetamines and alcohol due to dealing with depression, something she believes she inherited from her father, who’s been open about his battle with alcoholism in the past.

“I came very close to killing myself. It was the worst time I can remember. I totally abused my mind and body. The root cause was the fact that my father and I had an intermittent relationship when I was young. I was angry and there was a lot of grieving going on,” she explained.

Though the father and daughter had a brief reconciliation in the 1990s, with the Oscar winner arranging for Abigail to have short cameos in two of his films, Shadowlands and The Remains of the Day, they have since lost contact.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2002, Hopkins said of his daughter, “I hardly ever hear from her. She probably has good reasons. I guess we are estranged. I hope she is well. She is too busy and has to do her own thing. I think she is in England somewhere. Life is life. You get on with it,” according to The Telegraph.

Abigail — who has gone on to become a singer-songwriter, actress and acting coach, according to her

personal website — told The Telegraph she was open to a reconciliation, but only if it was mutual.

“It would have to be a two-way thing, though,” she explained. “I don’t know how I would feel about it. We have never really been close. We’ve never discussed big life issues. Because, well, our relationship was always so sporadic. I’ve never felt I could discuss those sort of things with him.”