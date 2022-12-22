Anthony Hopkins Does His Best Thing Impression from Netflix's 'Wednesday' : 'Happy Wednesday'

"THING happens when an actor has free time on his hands," Anthony Hopkins wrote on Instagram

Published on December 22, 2022 02:18 PM
Anthony Hopkins
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Anthony Hopkins remains a masterful actor — even when he's showing just one hand.

On Wednesday, Hopkins, 84, celebrated the week's hump day — and the popular Netflix series Wednesday — by marking up his right hand to match the scars of the Addams Family's Thing to perform an impression of the character.

In the black-and-white video shared to Instagram, Hopkins shows his hand — as Thing — making its way over a surface while the classic Addams Family theme song plays, before his hand meets a piano and begins tickling the ivories.

"Happy Wednesday 🖤," the Silence of the Lambs actor wrote in the post's caption, tagging the official Instagram account for the Netflix series, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

"THING happens when an actor has free time on his hands.✋🏻," Hopkins added.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who costars in Wednesday as Addams family matriarch Morticia Addams and worked with Hopkins in 1998's The Mask of Zorro, responded gleefully to Hopkins' impression of the disembodied hand.

"Haha. I love you so Tony. ❤️," Zeta-Jones, 53, wrote in the comments of the actor's post.

Hopkins, who this year appeared in movies like The Son, Armageddon Time and Zero Contact, has been staying busy after winning his second Best Actor Oscar in April 2021 for his performance in The Father. The actor has three films on the horizon for next year, according to IMDB.

In January, Martha Stewart revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she once dated Hopkins — and broke up with him because she "couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken Regan/Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885695l) Anthony Hopkins The Silence Of The Lambs - 1991 Director: Jonathan Demme Orion Pictures USA Scene Still Thriller Le Silence des agneaux
Ken Regan/Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter," a clue during a version of "Two Truths and a Lie" read during 81-year-old Stewart's appearance. DeGeneres categorized it as a "lie," but Stewart revealed that it is indeed true.

"I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest," Stewart shared. "I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there."

She added, "All I could think of was him eating, you know..."

