Anthony Fauci's Daughter Celebrates Her Dad's 'Funny, Weird' Side in Trailer for Disney+ Doc

The upcoming Disney+ documentary on Dr. Anthony Fauci is showing a softer side of the acclaimed doctor.

In a new trailer for Fauci, one of the doctor's three daughters reveals an aspect of her father most don't see.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I think about my dad growing up, I certainly think about that seriousness," she says. "But very few people get to see he's funny, weird, and really playful."

And when faced with a worldwide pandemic, Fauci not only guided the U.S. through it, he also gave comfort to his family.

"My dad said, 'We're going to get through this whole thing,' " she adds. "And he's held that."

Anthony Fauci’s Daughter Praises Her Dad in New Trailer for New Disney+ Documentary Credit: Disney+

Fauci was named one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year in 2020, with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) calling the pandemic "the most difficult and devastating infectious disease and respiratory outbreaks that we've experienced in the last 102 years."

The father of three has risen in popularity as he has led the nation through COVID-19.

"It's surrealistic and, in some respects, nice and amusing," he told PEOPLE of his newfound popularity. "But you can't take that stuff seriously and start to think you're a celebrity. When you start to think that, then you get into trouble. I'm a physician. I'm a scientist. And I'm a public health official."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April he watched as Brad Pitt portrayed him on Saturday Night Live, an event that still makes him chuckle.

"I'm definitely not as good-looking as he is," said Fauci. "But I think he did a great job."