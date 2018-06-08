Anthony Bourdain Was Fierce #MeToo Supporter After Asia Argento Accused Harvey Weinstein of Rape

Anthony Bourdain, who has died at the age of 61 of apparent suicide, was a fiercely outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement.

The chef’s girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento is one of the dozens of women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment (Weinstein has “unequivocally” denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex”).

Since going public with her story, Bourdain showed unwavering support for his girlfriend, and even held a dinner in November for Argento and fellow Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra.

“It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds,” he said on Twitter, tweeting out a picture of the meal.

“You are my sister and I love you,” Argento wrote alongside a photo of her and McGowan together at the time. “May all your dreams come true. I want this for you. They’re gonna come true @AnnabellSciorra and @Rosemcgowan,” she added.

McGowan shared the same photo on her Instagram account, writing: “Magical moments with @asiaargento & @iamannabellasciorra #WomenRise #Survivors #ROSEARMY.” She also tagged Ronan Farrow in the photo, who has written numerous exposés on Weinstein for The New Yorker.

In October, Argento accused Weinstein — in a story for The New Yorker written by Farrow — of forcibly performing oral sex on her during the late ‘90s. In a separate New Yorker exposé — which was also written by Farrow — Sciorra accused Weinstein of allegedly raping her and then claims he tried to perform oral sex on her. McGowan has also accused the movie mogul of rape.

Bourdain immediately expressed his pride for Argento after the story was published in October, tweeting, “I am proud and honored to know you.”

.@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world. https://t.co/i2Lsb6h5vU — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

And when Argento recently spoke out at the Cannes Film Festival, calling out Weinstein’s enablers in a fiery speech during the closing awards ceremony, Bourdain marveled at her courage to IndieWire.

“It was absolutely fearless to walk right into the lion’s den and say what she said, the way she said it,” he said. “It was an incredibly powerful moment, I thought. I am honored to know someone who has the strength and fearlessness to do something like that.”

On May 25, when New York police arrested Weinstein, Bourdain tweeted to Argento: “When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway.”

When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway. #perpwalk pic.twitter.com/sGzI1qUjx7 — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 25, 2018

Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning by close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert — who was in the country with the 61-year-old to film an episode of his award-winning CNN show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death PEOPLE. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

A Strasbourg police spokesperson also confirmed Bourdain’s death to PEOPLE, but would not confirm the cause of death. The manner of death has been classified as a suicide.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.