'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Writer Says He Was in a 'Low Spot' After Reading Negative Reviews

Screenwriter Jeff Loveness, who made his Marvel Universe debut with the film, is now at work on an Avengers installment

By
Published on March 1, 2023 12:38 PM
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA.
Photo: Jay Maidment/MARVEL

Even in the Quantum Realm, bad reviews exist.

In his first foray writing for a Marvel film, screenwriter Jeff Loveness said he was recently taken aback by the some of the negative feedback associated with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise," Loveness recently told The Daily Beast. "I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, 'What the …?'"

He continued, "I'm really proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors] and Michelle Pfeiffer," Loveness added. "I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it."

However, the Jimmy Kimmel Live alum said he quickly realized his work on the third Ant-Man installment had value.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
Marvel Studios

"Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I'm right! MODOK is great!'" he told the outlet, about watching the film on opening weekend. "I'm pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week. And now that I learned that it's not too bad, I can just get on with making things."

The writer previously told Variety that he appreciated the challenge of the project — as he looks toward his next script, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

"With Paul Rudd, we had the opportunity to do this throwback '90s dad protagonist, the way Robin Williams in Hook or Jumanji feels," Loveness told the publication. "You have this playful superhero that most people think is pretty low stakes, and the pitch we had was what if he's accidentally in an Avengers movie basically by himself, completely out of his depth? That felt like a really fun challenge to tackle."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in theaters now.

